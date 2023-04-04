Donald Trump Refused Opportunity To Be Arraigned Over Zoom, Insisted On 'Perp Walk' During 'Daylight Hours'
Donald Trump reportedly refused to be arraigned over Zoom and instead insisted on a high-profile surrender that includes a “perp walk” during “daylight hours,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just hours before the embattled ex-president is set to surrender himself to Manhattan authorities on Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials revealed Trump himself opted for a “midday, high-profile booking” at the New York City courthouse.
“He wanted a perp walk; he wanted daylight hours,” one insider told Rolling Stone on Monday. “He wants to get out of the vehicle and walk up the stairs.”
“This is a nightmare for Secret Service, but they can only strongly suggest – not order – that Trump enter through the secure tunnels,” the law enforcement source continued. “Trump wants to greet the crowd. This should be a surprise to no one – especially not his detail.”
While the Secret Service insisted on a more low-profile surrender outside of court business hours in an effort to manage any potential risk against the former president, a source close to Trump’s legal team revealed Trump wants to “create the type of scene” that will “galvanize” his followers.
“It’s kind of a Jesus Christ thing,” the source explained. “He is saying: ‘I’m absorbing all this pain from all around from everywhere so you don’t have to. If they can do this to me they can do this to you,’ and that’s a powerful message.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s Secret Service detail has reportedly been “meeting with NYPD and state court officers for the last couple of weeks regarding safety and security concerns for the courthouse, areas around the courthouse, and the appearance of the former president.”
As a result, Trump’s arrest and arraignment on Tuesday as a former president is expected to be largely different from a regular arrest and arraignment.
For one, Trump is reportedly not set to be handcuffed when he surrenders himself over to the authorities on Tuesday afternoon.
“Secret Service said absolutely not, no cuffs, no way,” one law enforcement official said regarding Trump’s surrender.
It is also possible that Trump’s personal detail, which remains “inches” from the former president at all times, will be included in Trump’s mugshot.
“We may have a group mugshot,” the insider said. “I wish I was joking, I’m not.”
“It will be a s--tshow,” the law enforcement official added.