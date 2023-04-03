Donald Trump Looks Grim Arriving In NYC Ahead Of Arraignment, Gives Pitiful Wave To Supporters At Trump Tower

A grim-faced Donald Trump and his son, Eric, were seen arriving in New York City on Monday afternoon. The 45th president gave a defeated wave to his supporters outside of Trump Tower as he gears up to be arraigned on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As many of his critics predicted, it appeared that Trump, 76, attempted to seize the opportunity to drum up support from his fanbase with his sensationalized departure and arrival.

While his supporters wished him well from Florida, protestors were lined outside of his gilded building in Manhattan to express their support amid the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe.