Donald Trump Looks Grim Arriving In NYC Ahead Of Arraignment, Gives Pitiful Wave To Supporters At Trump Tower
A grim-faced Donald Trump and his son, Eric, were seen arriving in New York City on Monday afternoon. The 45th president gave a defeated wave to his supporters outside of Trump Tower as he gears up to be arraigned on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As many of his critics predicted, it appeared that Trump, 76, attempted to seize the opportunity to drum up support from his fanbase with his sensationalized departure and arrival.
While his supporters wished him well from Florida, protestors were lined outside of his gilded building in Manhattan to express their support amid the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe.
Flying in his "Trump Force One" airplane, the one-term president and his son were landing at La Guardia airport on Monday afternoon before a motorcade escorted his team into the city.
Trump made the trip from Mar-a-Lago in Florida after the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict him last Thursday, making him the first-ever former president to face criminal charges.
Regardless of the reality, Trump remained untouchable to his fans, who flocked to greet his motorcade outside of Trump Tower.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The outpouring of support and sensationalized arrival in the Big Apple appeared to be media fodder for his 2024 presidential campaign, which he has relentlessly pursued despite his indictment.
In addition to his son Eric, Trump traveled with campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, as well as Jason Miller, senior campaign advisor, and spokesperson Steven Cheung, according to the Daily Mail.
Trump's lawyers have stated that he will enter a not-guilty plea. They are prepared to add a constitutional expert to the team in case the judge imposes a gag order.
The lawyers also moved to strengthen their team and hired the help of top defense attorney Todd Blanche in addition to pleading with the judge to prohibit cameras from the courtroom on Tuesday.
The details of Trump's charges are sealed until his arraignment at 2:15 PM on Tuesday when he will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken.
Trump has attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg numerous throughout his investigation into the alleged $130,000 hush-money payment paid to Daniels. The ex-president has slammed the probe as a "witch hunt" and insisted he was innocent.