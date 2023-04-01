Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Hammers Out Game Plan With Legal Team At Mar-A-Lago Before Turning Himself Over To The Manhattan DA

donald trump
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 1 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All events at Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, have been suspended so that the former president could "hammer out" his defense ahead of his appearance in front of the Manhattan District Attorney next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
trump surrender
Source: mega

The 76-year-old former president met with his advisers soon after the news of his indictment broke.

Trump's lawyers negotiated the terms of his surrender the authorities late Thursday evening. The legal team claimed that the secret service needed a few days to prepare the ex-prez to fly out to New York to testify before Alvin Bragg.

Article continues below advertisement

One source told the Post, "It won't be business as usual."

"They expected this but there is shock now that it's happened," they continued. "It's real now. And they are worried about a surprise."

trump protest
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Trump's legal team, which includes Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina and Chad Seigel, are allegedly "chattering about whether there is something else in the indictment that people aren’t expecting."

The source claims that "there might be something that has been overlooked.

The former prez vehemently denied any wrongdoing regarding the hush-money payments but agreed to turn himself over despite calling the entire case nothing but a "political prosecution."

Trump is currently set to be pictured and have his fingerprints taken, but the source claims that he's working hard to avoid the mugshot getting out.

Article continues below advertisement
trump lawyer
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

The indicted politician was spotted having dinner at the Florida resort with his wife, Melania Trump, at his side soon after the news broke.

His appearance sparked a number of guests applauding the ex-president as he waved and smiled back out towards the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

When pressed about the recent event cancelations, a Trump source told the Post that it was "business as usual" with no cancellation on either Friday or Saturday.

They concluded calling it "a typical Saturday" at the resort "with nothing out of the ordinary."

The source refused to elaborate on what events would take the previous schedules' place.

trump indictment
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner have attempted to distance themselves from her father and his political ambitions in recent months refusing to talk about the former president's recent legal issues.

"They want nothing to do with this," one source told Page Six. "Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency ... They want to put it in the rearview."

Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

Trump is set to stand before the Manhattan DA on Tuesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.