Donald Trump Hammers Out Game Plan With Legal Team At Mar-A-Lago Before Turning Himself Over To The Manhattan DA
All events at Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, have been suspended so that the former president could "hammer out" his defense ahead of his appearance in front of the Manhattan District Attorney next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 76-year-old former president met with his advisers soon after the news of his indictment broke.
Trump's lawyers negotiated the terms of his surrender the authorities late Thursday evening. The legal team claimed that the secret service needed a few days to prepare the ex-prez to fly out to New York to testify before Alvin Bragg.
One source told the Post, "It won't be business as usual."
"They expected this but there is shock now that it's happened," they continued. "It's real now. And they are worried about a surprise."
Trump's legal team, which includes Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina and Chad Seigel, are allegedly "chattering about whether there is something else in the indictment that people aren’t expecting."
The source claims that "there might be something that has been overlooked.
The former prez vehemently denied any wrongdoing regarding the hush-money payments but agreed to turn himself over despite calling the entire case nothing but a "political prosecution."
Trump is currently set to be pictured and have his fingerprints taken, but the source claims that he's working hard to avoid the mugshot getting out.
- Kyle Rittenhouse And Ted Nugent Empathize With Donald Trump Calling Recent Indictment A 'Political Prosecution'
- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Bombarded With Racist And Antisemitic Death Threats After Donald Trump Indictment
- Ex-Prez Donald & Melania Trump 'Living Separate Lives' Despite Putting On A United Front Following His Indictment, Sources Claim
The indicted politician was spotted having dinner at the Florida resort with his wife, Melania Trump, at his side soon after the news broke.
His appearance sparked a number of guests applauding the ex-president as he waved and smiled back out towards the crowd.
When pressed about the recent event cancelations, a Trump source told the Post that it was "business as usual" with no cancellation on either Friday or Saturday.
They concluded calling it "a typical Saturday" at the resort "with nothing out of the ordinary."
The source refused to elaborate on what events would take the previous schedules' place.
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner have attempted to distance themselves from her father and his political ambitions in recent months refusing to talk about the former president's recent legal issues.
"They want nothing to do with this," one source told Page Six. "Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency ... They want to put it in the rearview."
Trump is set to stand before the Manhattan DA on Tuesday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.