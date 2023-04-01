Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Bombarded With Racist And Antisemitic Death Threats After Donald Trump Indictment

manhattan da alvis bragg
By:

Apr. 1 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was inundated with racist death threats against him and his family after ex-Prez Donald Trump attacked him over the 34-count indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
Alvin Bragg Claims Trump Created False Expectations Of His Arrest
Source: Mega

Several typo-laden emails were obtained by Daily News showing a number of Trump supporters throwing out racist and antisemitic epithets towards the New York DA.

One email said, "Hay George Soros a--hole puppet. If you want President Trump. come and get me to ... Remember we are everywhere and we have guns."

Another wrote, "How do we get a n----- like you removed from office?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald melania trump living separate lives indictment
Source: mega

The emails were sent through Bragg's own campaign website where a number of Trump supporters signed up to receive updates about the DA's work using various racial slurs as names such as "B---- Trash F-----" and "Aids Infested N-----."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump collected million dollars supporters announcing possible arrestjpg
Source: MEGA

Braggs voted to indict Trump in relation to a number of hush-money payments to Daniels to keep her quite about an affair between her and the at-the-time republican nominee for president.

Trump could face up to 25 charges related to the case, but they've been kept under seal until he appears in court later next week.

He's expected to stand before Bragg on Tuesday after the ex-president's lawyers negotiated his surrender soon after the indictment was announced.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

According to Politico, Trump is expected to be photographed and have his fingerprints taken.

His lawyer Joe Tacopina made it clear that his client "will not be put in handcuffs" when turning over to the authorities.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Trump vehemently denied any wrongdoing throughout the probe and threatened "death and destruction" if any indictments were to come his way.

In a statement posted on Truth Social Trump wrote, "This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it," Trump continued. "[I will] vigorously fight this political prosecution in court."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's lawyer Chris Kise referred to the indictment as "the lowest point in history for our criminal justice system."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.