Democratic Megadonor George Soros Fires Back Against Claims Linking Him To Trump Prosecutor Alvin Bragg: 'I Don't Know Him'
Democratic megadonor George Soros fired back against allegations he is connected to the Manhattan district attorney prosecuting Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday morning, just hours after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Trump on criminal charges, Soros spoke out to deny all claims that he is linked to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
According to billionaire Soros, he never donated to Bragg’s campaign for Manhattan DA and “doesn’t know” him on a personal level.
“Steve, I wrote this piece in the Wall Street Journal,” Soros told Semafor editor Steve Clemons on Friday. “Anyone who wants to understand why I’ve donated to reform-minded prosecutors should read it.”
“As for Alvin Bragg, as a matter of fact I did not contribute to his campaign and I don’t know him,” the 92-year-old continued. “I think some on the right would rather focus on far-fetched conspiracy theories than on the serious charges against the former president.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, a Manhattan grand jury led by Manhattan DA Bragg voted to indict Trump on Thursday in connection to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
In a series of posts published both before and after the indictment against Trump was announced, the embattled ex-president lashed out against Bragg and claimed the DA was a “Soros-backed prosecutor” and a “Soros-backed animal.”
“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace,” Trump wrote on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Fox News has reportedly mentioned Soros at least 20 times since the indictment against Trump was announced. Even Ron DeSantis mentioned Soros’ alleged connection to DA Bragg when the Florida governor spoke out against the criminal charges filed this week.
“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis said in a statement. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct.”
“Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent,” the GOP governor continued. “Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”