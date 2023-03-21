Donald Trump Lashes Out At His 'Enemies' In Shocking Truth Social Video Posted Hours Before Ex-Prez's Possible Arrest

Early Tuesday morning, at approximately 12:19 AM, the former president took to Truth Social to post a video attacking his “enemies” and the “horrible radical left Democrats” who are investigating claims he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump posted a shocking video to his social media platform just hours before he is expected to be indicted in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Whether it’s the Mar-a-Lago raid, the Unselect Committee hoax, or the perfect Georgia phone call — it was absolutely perfect — or the Stormy ‘horse face’ Daniels extortion plot, they are all sick, and it’s fake news,” Trump fumed overnight.

Trump also called the allegations against him “fake news” and indicated the ongoing probe into the alleged hush money payment is nothing but an effort to “stop” his chances of retaking the White House in 2024.

“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly,” he continued just after midnight. “And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much they can’t even believe it.”

“They know that we can defeat them, they know that we will defeat them, but they are not coming after me — they are coming after you,” the embattled ex-president added. “I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way.”