Donald Trump Lashes Out At His 'Enemies' In Shocking Truth Social Video Posted Hours Before Ex-Prez's Possible Arrest
Donald Trump posted a shocking video to his social media platform just hours before he is expected to be indicted in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Early Tuesday morning, at approximately 12:19 AM, the former president took to Truth Social to post a video attacking his “enemies” and the “horrible radical left Democrats” who are investigating claims he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump also called the allegations against him “fake news” and indicated the ongoing probe into the alleged hush money payment is nothing but an effort to “stop” his chances of retaking the White House in 2024.
“Whether it’s the Mar-a-Lago raid, the Unselect Committee hoax, or the perfect Georgia phone call — it was absolutely perfect — or the Stormy ‘horse face’ Daniels extortion plot, they are all sick, and it’s fake news,” Trump fumed overnight.
“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly,” he continued just after midnight. “And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much they can’t even believe it.”
“They know that we can defeat them, they know that we will defeat them, but they are not coming after me — they are coming after you,” the embattled ex-president added. “I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is expected to be indicted in Manhattan on Tuesday for an alleged $130,000 payment he made to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
Although Trump’s lawyer and “fixer” at the time, Michael Cohen, admitted to being the one to provide Daniels with the payment in 2016, Trump is accused of reimbursing Cohen the $130,000 and falsely recording the payment as “legal expenses.”
- Trump Questions DeSantis' Sexuality & Peddles Groomer Accusations After Florida Gov. Weighs In On Ex-Prez's Possible Arrest
- Ron DeSantis Takes Dig At Political Enemy Donald Trump Over Possible Arrest
- ‘Coincidence?’: Maria Bartiromo Suggests Trump’s Imminent Indictment Timed To Distract From House’s Probe Into Biden Family
The former president took to Truth Social on Saturday to announce he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, and he also called for his millions of supporters to protest against his allegedly anticipated indictment.
"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote over the weekend.
“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump added.
If indicted on Tuesday, Trump would become the first former president in United States history charged with a crime.