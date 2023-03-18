Donald Trump 'Deeply Anxious' About Potential Arrest As Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe Comes To A Head
Former president Donald Trump is "deeply anxious" about the possibility of being arrested for the ongoing Stormy Daniels case in which the New York businessman is accused of paying the porn star to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
The New York City District Attorney has one more eyewitness to interview left, meaning an arrest could happen sooner rather than later.
Trump's anxiety began to rise after his former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was arrested in 2021. Those close to the Trump camp believe that Weisselberg most likely cut a deal with the DA for a lighter sentence for dirt on the big man himself.
The controversial politician snapped early Saturday morning, taking to Truth Social to post in all caps, "OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD!"
Trump told his 4.9 million followers that "illegal leaks" from the "corrupt" Manhattan DA office indicate that he will be arrested this upcoming Tuesday.
He ended the post by asking his supporters to "TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"
Many online see the ex president's post as a final desperate plea to get out of any trouble heading his way, and others view it as yet another call for violence like the January 6 riots that took place near the end of Trump's presidency.
A spokesperson from Trump's legal team released a statement following the backlash from his post.
"President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!"
The embattled businessman's claims come more than six years after Trump's lawyers allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet.
Last week, Trump was invited to testify before a Manhattan grand jury beside long-time "fixer" Michael Cohen.
Cohen, who plead guilty in two criminal cases, claims to had used campaign finances in relation to Daniels and another woman who the former president allegedly had an affair with.
Trump failed to appear, and his former employee gave his testimony to the DA.
