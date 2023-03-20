Manhattan Grand Jury Probing Donald Trump Hush Money Scandal Will Hear Evidence From Lawyer Whose Testimony Will Attack ‘Star Witness’ Michael Cohen: Report
Donald Trump took to social media this weekend to celebrate the fact that Michael Cohen’s former legal advisor is set to testify before the Manhattan grand jury, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after former President Trump claimed he is scheduled to be arrested on Tuesday for allegedly using campaign funds to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels in November 2016, Cohen’s former legal advisor is now set to testify in Trump’s defense.
According to the New York Times, the Manhattan grand jury overseeing the case against Trump is set to hear from Cohen’s former legal advisor, attorney Robert J. Costello, on Monday.
Even more surprising are reports that “a person familiar with the matter” revealed on Sunday that Costello plans to provide the grand jury with “information that contradicted Cohen’s current statements and that could be exculpatory for Trump.”
“A Manhattan grand jury that is expected to vote soon on whether to indict Donald J. Trump may hear testimony Monday attacking the prosecution’s star witness,” the New York Times wrote in a report on Sunday, “according to people with knowledge of the matter.”
Shortly after the Times published their piece on Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to celebrate Costello’s upcoming testimony.
“JUST REPORTED THAT THE MOST IMPORTANT WITNESS TO GO BEFORE THE NEW YORK CITY GRAND JURY, A HIGHLY RESPECTED LAWYER WHO ONCE REPRESENTED CONVICTED FELON, JAILBIRD, AND SERIAL FAKE STORYTELLER AND LIAR, MICHAEL COHEN, WILL BE DOING SO TOMORROW AFTERNOON,” the embattled ex-president wrote in all caps.
“THE INFORMATION HE WILL PRESENT WILL SUPPOSEDLY BE CONCLUSIVE AND IRREFUTABLE!” Trump added. “WITCH HUNT!!!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to claim he will be arrested on Tuesday over allegations he paid Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair.
In his shocking post on Saturday, Trump called for his followers to “protest” his imminent arrest and “take our nation back.”
"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote, once again in all caps.
“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"