Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Manhattan Grand Jury Probing Donald Trump Hush Money Scandal Will Hear Evidence From Lawyer Whose Testimony Will Attack ‘Star Witness’ Michael Cohen: Report

Trump Celebrates As Michael Cohen's Former Legal Advisor Set To Testify
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 20 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump took to social media this weekend to celebrate the fact that Michael Cohen’s former legal advisor is set to testify before the Manhattan grand jury, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after former President Trump claimed he is scheduled to be arrested on Tuesday for allegedly using campaign funds to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels in November 2016, Cohen’s former legal advisor is now set to testify in Trump’s defense.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Celebrates As Michael Cohen's Former Legal Advisor Set To Testify
Source: Mega

According to the New York Times, the Manhattan grand jury overseeing the case against Trump is set to hear from Cohen’s former legal advisor, attorney Robert J. Costello, on Monday.

Even more surprising are reports that “a person familiar with the matter” revealed on Sunday that Costello plans to provide the grand jury with “information that contradicted Cohen’s current statements and that could be exculpatory for Trump.”

Trump Celebrates As Michael Cohen's Former Legal Advisor Set To Testify
Source: Mega

“A Manhattan grand jury that is expected to vote soon on whether to indict Donald J. Trump may hear testimony Monday attacking the prosecution’s star witness,” the New York Times wrote in a report on Sunday, “according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

Shortly after the Times published their piece on Sunday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to celebrate Costello’s upcoming testimony.

Article continues below advertisement

“JUST REPORTED THAT THE MOST IMPORTANT WITNESS TO GO BEFORE THE NEW YORK CITY GRAND JURY, A HIGHLY RESPECTED LAWYER WHO ONCE REPRESENTED CONVICTED FELON, JAILBIRD, AND SERIAL FAKE STORYTELLER AND LIAR, MICHAEL COHEN, WILL BE DOING SO TOMORROW AFTERNOON,” the embattled ex-president wrote in all caps.

“THE INFORMATION HE WILL PRESENT WILL SUPPOSEDLY BE CONCLUSIVE AND IRREFUTABLE!” Trump added. “WITCH HUNT!!!”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Trump Celebrates As Michael Cohen's Former Legal Advisor Set To Testify
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to claim he will be arrested on Tuesday over allegations he paid Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair.

In his shocking post on Saturday, Trump called for his followers to “protest” his imminent arrest and “take our nation back.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Trump Celebrates As Michael Cohen's Former Legal Advisor Set To Testify
Source: Mega

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote, once again in all caps.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.