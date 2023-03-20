Trump’s Secret Advice: Former President Urged To Go On Attack, Call Out Hillary Clinton ‘DOUBLE STANDARD’ After She Was Fined For Falsely Booking Fake Steele Dossier As Legal Expense
As Donald Trump prepares to be charged for his role in an alleged hush money scandal during the 2016 election, the former president is being privately advised to go on the attack and compare his plight to one-time political foe Hillary Clinton.
RadarOnline.com has confirmed Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid $113,000 in fines to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance laws.
The FEC found “probable cause” that the Clinton campaign and the DNC were in the wrong for “misreporting the purpose of certain disbursements,” in describing funding for opposition research on Trump which formed the discredited Steele dossier, also known as the Trump–Russia dossier.
The so-called Steele dossier was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants on a top Trump aide.
It is widely believed that Trump will be indicted on charges he falsified business records as soon as Tuesday, based on the claim that the former president used legal expenses to conceal the alleged hush-payment to adult star Stormy Daniels.
While some legal experts have insisted such concealment is clearly a criminal matter that must be charged, they were conspicuously silent when Hillary Clinton faced a not-dissimilar campaign-finance allegation.
“Trump must attack this double standard especially because it relates to Hillary. He needs to scream about this in both the court of public opinion — and the court of law,” said a right-wing source, who spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com.
The Steele dossier, authored by ex-British spy Christopher Steele and published by news website Buzzfeed 10 days before Trump took office, made several explosive claims linking Trump to the Kremlin — including that Russia had compromising material on the Republican candidate.
Steele was hired to compile the dossier by Washington DC-based research firm Fusion GPS, which was itself retained by a law firm on behalf of Clinton and the DNC.
Added the source: “Here, you had Hillary and the DNC falsifying accounting of how they paid for a fake dossier which was used to influence the 2016 presidential election.
“Now, you have a DNC funded prosecutor in the office of Manhattan District Attorney who is set to charge a former presidential with falsifying accounting of how he paid to prevent a woman from talking publicly about an affair he has denied."
Quipped the insider: “This is some delicious irony!”
Trump, 76, is expected to be indicted over payments of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels that occurred just before the 2016 election.
The porn star was allegedly paid to keep quiet about an affair between her and the president through Trump's long-time fixer, Michael Cohen. Cohen pleaded guilty in two criminal cases and agreed to testify against his former employer.
Trump had been invited to testify in the D.A.’s grand jury but failed to appear in court, instead calling the case against him a “witch hunt.”
The controversial 2024 candidate tried to rally supporters this weekend, taking to Truth Social to post in all caps, "OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD!"
Trump told his 4.9 million followers that "illegal leaks" from the "corrupt" Manhattan DA office indicate that he will be arrested this upcoming Tuesday.
He ended the post by asking his supporters to "TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"
His call to arms was widely condemned.
But the NYPD and other law enforcement agencies — including the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force — began security planning in and around the Manhattan criminal courthouse where Trump will potentially appear if charged.
The NYPD said over the weekend that it will be ready in the event Trump is charged and any unrest breaks out.
“We’ll handle it like we do anything else,” NYPD Chief Kevin Maloney told The New York Post.
“It’s Lower Manhattan, there’s always plenty of police presence down there, anyway. So, we’ll monitor the situation. We’ll have ample resources. We’ll see what Tuesday brings.”