Her 'Last Laugh': Stormy Daniels Vows Phone Records Turned Over To Manhattan DA Will 'Hurt' Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels claimed that her phone records would hurt ex-president Donald Trump in his defense of a hush-money probe stemming from his 2016 presidential campagin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Daniels teased about her insider information after she handed over the records to her lawyer. The former stripper has been at the center of the probe, which alleged she received a $130,000 check, supposedly at Trump's direction, in exchange for her silence about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
The shocking claim came after it was revealed that Trump's former attorney — and the prosecution's star witness — Michael Cohen sent a letter to the FEC that claimed he received no reimbursement from the former president or his company for the $130,000 payment.
RadarOnline.com has learned a Twitter user tagged Daniels in a post about Cohen's 2018 letter — and sparred with Daniels over the post.
The Twitter user asked Daniels if she was "still laughing" after news of the letter was made public, while they added that the adult film star had "stopped tweeting obsessively," in an apparent diss to prove the letter's credibility.
The internet troll added, "I'm sure you're having the last laugh."
Known for her fiery takes on the social platform, Daniels didn't back down — and called the ex-president out in her reply.
"I'm sure I will," Daniels wrote back on Twitter. "'Ive been handing over phone records to my attorney today (they're gonna hurt!) and planning spring break activities with my kid."
"It was a wonderful day," Daniels added with a smiley face emoji.
The "wonderful day" was also when the New York Grand Jury originally expected to return to the court room, after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg unexpectedly sent them home on Wednesday.
The grand jury did not convene, however, as many critics took the second dismissal in a row as a signal for indictment.
While Daniels has not appeared before the grand jury, Cohen has been called several times.
While political pundits viewed Cohen as an untrustworthy flip-flopper, the prosecution has made the former attorney, who pled guilty to campaign finance violations, their star witness.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he never had an affair with Daniels in 2006, when he was married to former First Lady Melania Trump.
Now all that stands between the ex-president and an indictment is the grand jury, which was expected to hear testimony this week before entering deliberations.
A source close to Bragg's office, however, shared that this week's dismissal, which resulted in no testimony being heard, hinted that the DA was not making a slam-dunk with jurors as previously expected.
"They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case. It's a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA's Office," the insider claimed.
Trump critics still held out hope that an arrest would come soon, especially after the former president caused chaos after he posted on his social site, Truth Social, that he was going to be arrest on Tuesday, which never happened.