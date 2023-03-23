Her 'Last Laugh': Stormy Daniels Vows Phone Records Turned Over To Manhattan DA Will 'Hurt' Donald Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels claimed that her phone records would hurt ex-president Donald Trump in his defense of a hush-money probe stemming from his 2016 presidential campagin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Daniels teased about her insider information after she handed over the records to her lawyer. The former stripper has been at the center of the probe, which alleged she received a $130,000 check, supposedly at Trump's direction, in exchange for her silence about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.

The shocking claim came after it was revealed that Trump's former attorney — and the prosecution's star witness — Michael Cohen sent a letter to the FEC that claimed he received no reimbursement from the former president or his company for the $130,000 payment.