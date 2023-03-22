Federal Judge Finds Donald Trump Incriminated His Lawyer In Classified Documents Investigation

Donald Trump was found to have incriminated his own attorney in the ongoing classified documents probe against the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as former President Trump awaits indictment in connection to alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016, the Justice Department has reportedly convinced U.S. Judge Beryl Howell that Trump used one of his own attorneys “in furtherance of a crime or fraud” related to the separate classified documents investigation.