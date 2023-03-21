Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump To Be Indicted TOMORROW, Ex-Prez Will Surrender In NYC Next Week 

donald trump wins senior golf championship funeral
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 21 2023, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump is expected to be indicted on Wednesday but won't head to New York to appear before a judge next week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Following the ex-president's likely formal charges, the Manhattan District Attorney's office will connect with the Secret Service detail to arrange Trump's surrender, an insider spilled. Upon his arrival, he will be arraigned, fingerprinted, and pose for his mug shot.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: Mega

"There will be no arraignment this week," a source familiar with the legal proceedings told Daily Mail on Tuesday.

Trump is currently in Florida, but the New York Police Department and Metro Police Department are bracing for potential mayhem over the possible indictment.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the ex-commander-in-chief is preparing to be indicted on charges that he falsified business records. It's believed he used legal expenses to conceal alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

stormydaniels
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Trump spoke out about his possible arrest over the weekend, calling on his supporters to "protest, protest, protest" if he's taken into custody. The ex-president denied the allegations against him, calling the potential indictment another “witch hunt.”

While Trump prepped his followers that he could be taken into custody on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said the potential indictment wouldn't happen until Wednesday at the earliest.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
trump supporters
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Law enforcement has been on "high alert" this week, and they aren't the only ones. Stormy beefed up her security team after receiving death threats, her attorney said.

Despite Trump's supporters being vocal about protest plans, the insider who spoke about Trump's NYC plans is confident that the ex-president won't make an appearance in the Big Apple for several days.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

donald trump wins senior golf championship funeral
Article continues below advertisement

"The NYPD is going to do what they do when the United Nations comes into town, with stepped-up security," the source told Daily Mail. "But they don't even think it's going to happen this week.

"The indictment may happen, but they don't think Trump comes this week. I'm told there's an additional witness who is going to testify on Wednesday, so if there's an indictment, it's not going to happen until Wednesday or Thursday, so they think he probably comes next week," they concluded.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.