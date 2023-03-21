Your tip
Stormy Daniels Amps Up Security As Pro-Trump Supporters Threaten Her After Ex-Prez Labels Her ‘Horse Face’

Mar. 21 2023, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

Stormy Daniels has increased her security after receiving a series of threats online from pro-Trump supporters as the ex-Prez prepares to be arrested, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, Stormy’s lawyer Clark Brewster revealed the adult film star has been attacked online ever since Trump announced he was going to be arrested by the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Trump faces criminal charges over his $130k hush-money payment to Stormy during his run for president in the 2016 election.

Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said the payment was made to silence Stormy from speaking about her one-night stand in 2006 with the businessman. Trump has denied he ever slept with Stormy.

Brewster did not reveal the precautions that Stormy will be taking to avoid tipping off someone who wants to harm the entertainer.

In the past, the lawyer has said, "Stormy for years has had security when she needs to."

Trump’s supporters called Stormy a “worthless w----” and “degenerate p--------.” Another message labeled her a “extortionist who should be in prison.”

Earlier this week, Trump posted a video trashing Stormy and the entire investigation into him.

“Whether it’s the Mar-a-Lago raid, the Unselect Committee hoax, or the perfect Georgia phone call — it was absolutely perfect — or the Stormy ‘horse face’ Daniels extortion plot, they are all sick, and it’s fake news,” Trump said.

“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly,” he added. “And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much, they can’t even believe it.”

“We won twice, and now we’ve got to win a third time,” Trump continued.

“They know that we can defeat them, they know that we will defeat them, but they are not coming after me — they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way,” Trump told his loyal followers.

Last week, Trump told his supporters he would be arrested on Tuesday.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” he wrote on social media.

