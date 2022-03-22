Stormy Daniels Forced To Pay Donald Trump $300,000 After Court Rejects Defamation Case Appeal: 'I Will Go To Jail Before I Pay A Penny'

Stormy Daniels said she “will go to jail before I pay a penny” of the money she now owes Donald Trump.

The adult film actress, 43, has been ordered to pay $300,000 in legal fees to the former president after a federal appeals court upheld the lower court’s ruling in what appears to be the finale of a long legal battle between the two parties over her previous claim they had sex one time in 2006.

As for what led to the ruling, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said it had no jurisdiction over Daniels’ appeal of the attorneys’ fees issue because she failed to file a notice of appeal within a 30-day deadline of a federal judge granting the fees to Trump, 75, CNBC reported.