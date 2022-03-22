Ted Cruz Gets Into Heated Dispute With Montana Airport Security After Missing Flight, Cops Called In To Deal With Unruly Senator

According to Daily Mail, the 51-year-old Texas senator and his wife, Heidi, arrived at Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Sunday before getting into a confrontation with some of the airport’s employees because they had missed the check-in time for their departing flight.

In a short clip capturing the incident on video, the Republican senator can be seen nodding his head in exasperation while speaking to two of the airport’s female employees. Shortly after, the airport staffers are replaced by a lone police officer.