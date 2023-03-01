Home > News > FBI Two Tiers Of Justice? Fox News Probes FBI Boss Christopher Wray On Why Trump Faced 'Show Of Force' In Classified Doc Raid — And Biden Didn't Source: Mega By: Connor Surmonte Mar. 1 2023, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted FBI Chief Christopher Wray this week over the different ways the agency handled their classified document investigations into former President Donald Trump versus current President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. During Tuesday night’s edition of Special Report, Baier specifically asked why a “show of force” was used to raid ex-President Trump’s personal residence for classified docs while Biden and his team were allowed to search for additional classified docs themselves.

Baier also questioned why the FBI chose not to announce their investigation into President Biden over the discovery of classified materials despite the discovery taking place just days before the November 2022 midterm elections. “Let’s talk about the dual system that conservatives point to the documents investigation for former President Trump and the raid that happens in Mar-a-Lago,” the 52-year-old Fox News host pressed Wray. “That show of force in that way, as opposed to the documents investigation for President Biden and how that went down.”

“You find out about those documents before the November election,” Baier continued. “The FBI then does the search of the house after that, but does not say anything prior to the midterm election.” “So those two things are, stick in people’s minds as different, handled differently. How do you explain that?”

According to FBI Chief Wray, the agency was forced to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence via more “intrusive means” because their “less intrusive” means did not result in the return and recovery of the missing classified docs still in Trump’s possession at the time of raid in August 2022. “So we have a long history of handling investigations into the mishandling of classified information,” Wray explained. “And our standard for approaching those investigations is the same no matter who it is, our basic approach is the same.”

“That approach means that we typically start with the least intrusive means to try to retrieve the improperly stored classified information,” he continued. “But if those less intrusive means don’t work, and certainly if they’re frustrated in some way, then we adapt and turn to other legal tools that we’ve been entrusted with.”

When asked by Baier why the public was not informed about “the FBI looking into President Biden prior to the election,” FBI Chief Wray explained that it is not “normal practice” for the bureau to publicly discuss specific probes. “Well, again, I can’t talk about specific investigations that are ongoing, both of which are being led by special counsel,” Wray explained, “other than to say it is not our normal practice to discuss publicly specific investigations.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the FBI executed a search and seizure operation on Trump's Palm Beach, Florida residence on August 8, 2022 to recover classified documents the former president took with him upon leaving the White House in January 2021. It was later revealed that Trump was under investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice laws at the time of the raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Meanwhile, it was announced in January that a cache of classified documents was found in President Biden’s possession at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. on November 2, 2022 – six days before the year’s midterm elections. Following the initial discovery of classified material in November, additional classified docs were found in Biden’s possession in his Wilmington, Delaware garage on December 20, 2022, plus an additional six more items inside his Wilmington residence on January 20.