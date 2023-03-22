Did Michael Cohen Lie to the Grand Jury? 2018 Letter From Michael Cohen Claimed Donald Trump Did Not Reimburse Him for Hush Money Paid to Stormy Daniels

Cohen swore under oath to Congress in 2022 that Trump "asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair," and claimed that "Mr. Trump directed me to use my own personal funds from a Home Equity Line of Credit to avoid any money being traced back to him that could negatively impact his campaign."

While Cohen has claimed that he acted at the behest of Trump when he paid Daniels $130,000 days before the election — and was reimbursed by the former president after he won the election — the contents of the letter stated otherwise.

