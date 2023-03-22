Lights, Camera, Action: 'Law & Order: SVU' Films ONE BLOCK Away From Manhattan DA's Office Ahead Of Trump's Possible Indictment

The stars and film crew of Law & Order: SVU were seen taping an episode just one block away from the Manhattan DA's office as the grand jury decides on a potential indictment of former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rapper-turned-actor Ice-T, who portrays sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola with the New York Police Department, was seen on-set of the TV series Wednesday, texting on his phone while waiting for his next scene with his lines seemingly placed on his lap.