Lights, Camera, Action: 'Law & Order: SVU' Films ONE BLOCK Away From Manhattan DA's Office Ahead Of Trump's Possible Indictment
The stars and film crew of Law & Order: SVU were seen taping an episode just one block away from the Manhattan DA's office as the grand jury decides on a potential indictment of former president Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rapper-turned-actor Ice-T, who portrays sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola with the New York Police Department, was seen on-set of the TV series Wednesday, texting on his phone while waiting for his next scene with his lines seemingly placed on his lap.
Cameras were ready to roll as the lighting team prepared each shot in behind-the-scenes photos shared via Twitter by Washington Correspondent and journalist Kevin Frey.
Meanwhile, the streets were full of vehicles as many braced for news involving Trump. "No one is above the law," one bystander's banner had emblazoned on it this morning.
"More visible NYPD presence this morning outside the Manhattan DA's office," read another tweet, showing multiple cop cars lined up as well as media crews.
In a previous post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, calling upon the country to protest and "take our nation back."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump is facing possible criminal charges in New York relating to an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Authorities have been investigating whether Trump falsified business records.
A large crowd and divided reaction to the possible indictment is anticipated as all 36,000 NYPD were put on notice to be in uniform and ready to go yesterday.
Trump, who declined to testify to the grand jury about the $130,000 payments, previously slammed Daniels' alleged "extortion plot" and denied any wrongdoing.
A law enforcement official said that an official update may still take some time.
"The indictment may happen, but they don't think Trump comes this week," the official told Daily Mail. "I'm told there's an additional witness who is going to testify on Wednesday, so if there's an indictment, it's not going to happen until Wednesday or Thursday, so they think he probably comes next week."