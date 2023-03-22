Trump Vs Desantis...It's War: Ron DeSantis Finally Targets Donald Trump, SLAMS Ex-Prez's Character, Leadership Style & Covid Response In Piers Morgan Interview
Ron DeSantis removed his gloves this week and finally attacked Donald Trump after months of scrutiny from the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, DeSantis spoke candidly about his expected run for the White House in 2024.
DeSantis also discussed the differences between himself and Trump, and the popular Florida governor specifically targeted Trump over his poor character, his chaotic leadership style, and his disastrous response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Well, I think there are a few things,” DeSantis responded after Morgan asked for specific differences between DeSantis and Trump. “The approach to COVID was different.”
“I would have fired somebody like Fauci,” DeSantis continued during Tuesday’s interview inside the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee. “I think he got way too big for his britches, and I think he did a lot of damage.”
DeSantis then went on to target Trump over the pair’s different “approaches to leadership” and the “daily drama” that went on at the White House during Trump’s four years as president.
“I also think just in terms of my approach to leadership, I get personnel in the Government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda,” the 44-year-old Republican governor explained. “You bring your own agenda in you’re gone. We’re just not gonna have that.”
“So, the way we run the Government I think is no daily drama, focus on the big picture and put points on the board and I think that’s something that’s very important,” he added.
During DeSantis’ interview with Morgan this week, which is scheduled to air in full on Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, the Florida governor also responded to the constant attacks and nicknames made against him by the embattled ex-president.
“I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious one,” DeSantis said, referring to Trump’s usual nickname for the Florida governor: Ron Desanctimonious. “I don’t really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels. We’ll go with that, that’s fine.”
“I mean you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this State to the next level,” he added.
“To me, it’s just background noise.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis’ interview with Morgan this week marked the first time the Florida governor chose to attack Trump despite months and months of blistering attacks against him from the former president’s corner.
On Monday, shortly after DeSantis weighed in on the allegedly imminent indictment of Trump in connection to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in 2016, Trump lashed out and questioned DeSantis’ sexuality.
Also, while DeSantis has not officially announced a run for the White House in 2024, he seemingly hinted at his intention to run by telling Morgan to “stay tuned” for an announcement.
“I have what it takes to be president and I can beat Biden,” DeSantis said.