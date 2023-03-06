Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To 'Disprove' Wuhan Lab Leak Theory — Then Pretended Not To Know Author

Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To Disprove Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 6 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

New emails obtained by House Republicans investigating the true origin of the Covid-19 pandemic revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned the same report he used to disprove the theory the virus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come days after the United States Department of Energy announced Covid-19 “most likely” originated in Wuhan, China, it has been revealed Fauci “prompted” a February 2020 scientific paper disproving the Wuhan lab leak theory.

Article continues below advertisement
Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To Disprove Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
Source: Mega

Eight weeks after the paper was published in February 2020, Fauci stood alongside then-President Donald Trump in the West Wing of the White House and cited the paper as evidence of why the Wuhan lab leak theory was “improbable.”

“There was a study recently,” Fauci told the White House reporters in April 2020, “where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences in bats as they evolve and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.”

Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To Disprove Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
Source: Mega

“So, the paper will be available,” Fauci continued. “I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make it available to you.”

But according to the emails obtained by House Republicans in connection to their ongoing probe into the pandemic’s origin, Fauci was not only an author of the February 2020 paper but he was the one who commissioned the entire study.

Article continues below advertisement

“There has been a lot of speculation, fear-mongering, and conspiracies put forward in this space,” one email, dated February 12, 2020, read. “[This paper was] prompted by Jeremy Farrar, Tony Fauci, and Francis Collins.”

Even more shocking was another email that showed Farrar – who now serves as chief scientist at the World Health Organization – pushing to change the word “unlikely” in the paper to the word “improbable.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To Disprove Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
Source: Mega

“Sorry to micromanage/micro edit! But would you be willing to change one sentence?” Farrar wrote. “It is improbable that SARS-CoV-2 emerged through laboratory manipulation of an existing SARS-related coronavirus.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fauci’s February 2020 paper pushing the Wuhan lab leak theory as “improbable” contradicts directly the Department of Energy and FBI’s new discovery that a Wuhan lab leak was “most likely” how the Covid-19 pandemic originated.

Article continues below advertisement
Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To Disprove Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
Source: Mega

Following the Department of Energy’s most recent findings, Fauci came under fire from those who now believe he knowingly lied about Covid’s origin when the pandemic first started three years ago.

But despite the Department of Energy’s latest report, Fauci has insisted “we may never know” whether the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan or jumped from a bat to a human.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“We must all keep an open mind to all possibilities,” Fauci said on Monday, February 27 – one day after the Department of Energy published their report.

“I don't see any data for a lab leak. That doesn't mean it couldn't have happened,” he continued. “But evolutionary virologists published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Science with data that 'rather strongly suggests it was a natural occurrence' — a virus that leaped from animals to humans.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.