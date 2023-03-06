Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To 'Disprove' Wuhan Lab Leak Theory — Then Pretended Not To Know Author

New emails obtained by House Republicans investigating the true origin of the Covid-19 pandemic revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned the same report he used to disprove the theory the virus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a stunning development to come days after the United States Department of Energy announced Covid-19 “most likely” originated in Wuhan, China, it has been revealed Fauci “prompted” a February 2020 scientific paper disproving the Wuhan lab leak theory.