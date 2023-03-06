Covid Scandal: Fauci Commissioned Report To 'Disprove' Wuhan Lab Leak Theory — Then Pretended Not To Know Author
New emails obtained by House Republicans investigating the true origin of the Covid-19 pandemic revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned the same report he used to disprove the theory the virus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a stunning development to come days after the United States Department of Energy announced Covid-19 “most likely” originated in Wuhan, China, it has been revealed Fauci “prompted” a February 2020 scientific paper disproving the Wuhan lab leak theory.
Eight weeks after the paper was published in February 2020, Fauci stood alongside then-President Donald Trump in the West Wing of the White House and cited the paper as evidence of why the Wuhan lab leak theory was “improbable.”
“There was a study recently,” Fauci told the White House reporters in April 2020, “where a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists looked at the sequences in bats as they evolve and the mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.”
“So, the paper will be available,” Fauci continued. “I don’t have the authors right now, but we can make it available to you.”
But according to the emails obtained by House Republicans in connection to their ongoing probe into the pandemic’s origin, Fauci was not only an author of the February 2020 paper but he was the one who commissioned the entire study.
“There has been a lot of speculation, fear-mongering, and conspiracies put forward in this space,” one email, dated February 12, 2020, read. “[This paper was] prompted by Jeremy Farrar, Tony Fauci, and Francis Collins.”
Even more shocking was another email that showed Farrar – who now serves as chief scientist at the World Health Organization – pushing to change the word “unlikely” in the paper to the word “improbable.”
“Sorry to micromanage/micro edit! But would you be willing to change one sentence?” Farrar wrote. “It is improbable that SARS-CoV-2 emerged through laboratory manipulation of an existing SARS-related coronavirus.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fauci’s February 2020 paper pushing the Wuhan lab leak theory as “improbable” contradicts directly the Department of Energy and FBI’s new discovery that a Wuhan lab leak was “most likely” how the Covid-19 pandemic originated.
Following the Department of Energy’s most recent findings, Fauci came under fire from those who now believe he knowingly lied about Covid’s origin when the pandemic first started three years ago.
But despite the Department of Energy’s latest report, Fauci has insisted “we may never know” whether the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan or jumped from a bat to a human.
“We must all keep an open mind to all possibilities,” Fauci said on Monday, February 27 – one day after the Department of Energy published their report.
“I don't see any data for a lab leak. That doesn't mean it couldn't have happened,” he continued. “But evolutionary virologists published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Science with data that 'rather strongly suggests it was a natural occurrence' — a virus that leaped from animals to humans.”