Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis Privately Acknowledges He WILL Run For President, Expected To Officially Announce 2024 White House Bid In May

Ron DeSantis Privately Acknowledges He Will Run For President In 2024
Source: Mega
By:

Mar. 10 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ron DeSantis has privately acknowledged he will run for president in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after months of speculation the popular Florida governor will run for president in 2024, DeSantis has reportedly told his closest allies that he will officially announce his White House bid later this year.

Article continues below advertisement
Ron DeSantis Privately Acknowledges He Will Run For President In 2024
Source: Mega

According to the New York Post, the 44-year-old GOP politician is expected to announce his 2024 White House bid in May after the current Florida state legislative session comes to an end.

Even more surprising are reports that the preparations for DeSantis’ upcoming presidential run are already “far along” and at least four different political action committees are currently “seeking to draft” the Florida governor to run in 2024.

Ron DeSantis Privately Acknowledges He Will Run For President In 2024
Source: Mega

The NEVER BACK DOWN PAC, one of the four pro-DeSantis super PACs, was recently launched by former Trump Administration official Ken Cuccinelli and is expected to serve as an “approved outside spending vehicle” for DeSantis’ upcoming campaign.

Cuccinelli, who served as former President Donald Trump’s acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said on Thursday that “grassroots conservatives see [DeSantis] as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Based on those conversations,” Cuccinelli continued, “I am most confident that we will build an unmatched grassroots political army for Governor DeSantis to help carry him to the White House.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis would become the third high-profile Republican politician to announce a run for president in 2024 should he announce his White House bid later this year.

MORE ON:
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Privately Acknowledges He Will Run For President In 2024
Source: Mega

Former President Trump became the first GOP candidate to announce his 2024 campaign when he held an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump told his audience on November 15. "Today I am announcing my candidacy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Ron DeSantis Privately Acknowledges He Will Run For President In 2024
Source: Mega

Meanwhile, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced her 2024 White House bid via a video released on February 14 – nearly three months after Trump’s announcement.

“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again,” Haley said in February. “It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.