Ron DeSantis Privately Acknowledges He WILL Run For President, Expected To Officially Announce 2024 White House Bid In May
Ron DeSantis has privately acknowledged he will run for president in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after months of speculation the popular Florida governor will run for president in 2024, DeSantis has reportedly told his closest allies that he will officially announce his White House bid later this year.
According to the New York Post, the 44-year-old GOP politician is expected to announce his 2024 White House bid in May after the current Florida state legislative session comes to an end.
Even more surprising are reports that the preparations for DeSantis’ upcoming presidential run are already “far along” and at least four different political action committees are currently “seeking to draft” the Florida governor to run in 2024.
The NEVER BACK DOWN PAC, one of the four pro-DeSantis super PACs, was recently launched by former Trump Administration official Ken Cuccinelli and is expected to serve as an “approved outside spending vehicle” for DeSantis’ upcoming campaign.
Cuccinelli, who served as former President Donald Trump’s acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said on Thursday that “grassroots conservatives see [DeSantis] as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024.”
“Based on those conversations,” Cuccinelli continued, “I am most confident that we will build an unmatched grassroots political army for Governor DeSantis to help carry him to the White House.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis would become the third high-profile Republican politician to announce a run for president in 2024 should he announce his White House bid later this year.
- Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Uncomfortable With Donald Trump's Nicknames For Ron DeSantis: ‘Ron Dishonest, Ron the Establishment, Or Tiny D'
- Ron DeSantis Snaps At Reporter When Pressed About His Would-Be Approach To War In Ukraine: 'I Think I’ve Said Enough'
- Donald Trump Supporters Protesting Ron DeSantis Ordered To Leave Florida Governor's Book Signing
Former President Trump became the first GOP candidate to announce his 2024 campaign when he held an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November.
“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump told his audience on November 15. "Today I am announcing my candidacy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced her 2024 White House bid via a video released on February 14 – nearly three months after Trump’s announcement.
“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again,” Haley said in February. “It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.”