Ex-President Donald Trump Rips Apart Fox News For 'Promoting' Rumored Candidate Ron DeSantis

When asked who they would like to see as the Republican presidential nominee, including some potential names who have not yet announced they would run, including DeSantis.

Trump took the lead with 43 percent, while DeSantis was next with 28 percent. Trump's former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence took third and fourth place in the poll with 7 percent of voters choosing them.

Haley launched her 2024 campaign earlier this month while Pence hinted his final decision could come in the spring.

"I think we've got time," Pence said during a January interview.