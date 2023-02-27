Ex-President Donald Trump Rips Apart Fox News For 'Promoting' Rumored Candidate Ron DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump called out Fox News for downplaying a new poll showing his double-digit lead, claiming the network instead chooses to promote Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump defeated the Florida Governor by 15 points in a hypothetical 2024 faceoff, scoring higher among GOP primary voters, as indicated by their recent polling.
When asked who they would like to see as the Republican presidential nominee, including some potential names who have not yet announced they would run, including DeSantis.
Trump took the lead with 43 percent, while DeSantis was next with 28 percent. Trump's former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, and former Vice President Mike Pence took third and fourth place in the poll with 7 percent of voters choosing them.
Haley launched her 2024 campaign earlier this month while Pence hinted his final decision could come in the spring.
"I think we've got time," Pence said during a January interview.
Trump waged a fresh war against the network amid rumors that DeSantis will be next to announce his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination after his state's legislative session concludes in May.
"FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there's not much time left for Real News," wrote Trump in a post shared on February 27, having previously slammed Fox as a "RINO" network, a term meaning "Republican In Name Only."
Trump said it reminded him of 2016 when the network was "pushing" Jeb Bush.
"The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has 'TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,' but they barely show it. Instead they go with losers like Karl Rove, Paul Ryan and now, even 'Yesper,' who have been wrong about everything!"
He doubled down on his stance while concluding, "Isn't there a big, beautiful, network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!"
Amid his recent claims against DeSantis, Trump previously spoke out to deny a New York Times report claiming he dubbed the Florida governor "Meatball Ron."
"All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good 'nickname' for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to give the presidential 'thing' a shot," Trump wrote. "They are all 100% wrong, I don't even think about it," #45 continued. "A very unimportant subject to me!!!"