Vladimir Putin's $290 Million Spy Plane DESTROYED In Drone Attack By Pro-Ukraine Belarus Group
A pro-Ukraine Belarus group claimed they destroyed Vladimir Putin’s nearly $300 million spy plane in a secret mission over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just over one year since Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine, two Belarusian members of an exiled opposition group claimed they demolished Russia’s $290 million A-50U surveillance military aircraft.
The secret mission reportedly took place over the weekend after the Russian aircraft landed inside Belarus’ Machulishchy air base just outside of Minsk.
“Partisans confirmed a successful special operation to blow up a rare Russian plane at the airfield in Machulishchy near Minsk,” tweeted Franak Viacorka, an advisor to the opposition group. “This is the most successful diversion since the beginning of 2022.”
“I am proud of all Belarusians who continue to resist the Russian hybrid occupation of Belarus & fight for the freedom of Ukraine,” added opposition figurehead Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
According to Daily Mail, the front and center parts of Putin's A-50U were significantly damaged when the surveillance military aircraft was struck by two explosions. The aircraft’s radar antenna was also destroyed.
The aircraft, dubbed “Mainstay” by NATO, served as one of Putin’s main surveillance assets due to its ability to track more than 60 targets at the same time.
The A-50U’s long-range radar detection system is reportedly capable of pinpointing and striking bombing targets throughout Ukraine.
Although the alleged strike against the A-50U has not been independently verified, a major search has since been launched by police and security services throughout the Machulishchi air base and the greater Minsk region.
“Half of Machulishchi is cordoned off. Lots of soldiers everywhere. We saw five military vehicles with machine guns,” one local resident revealed. “They are stopping all cars and minibuses there, checking bags and car boots.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the alleged strike against Putin’s $290 million spy plane came shortly after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko began aiding the Russian leader in his ongoing “special military operation” against Ukraine.
Lukashenko has also reportedly allowed Putin to use airstrips and air bases in Belarus to launch strikes against Ukraine, although Belarus has yet to officially enter the ongoing conflict.
Viasna, a Belarusian human rights group, announced on Monday that a woman was detained in Machulishchi – although it is unclear whether her detainment was in connection to the alleged sabotage of Putin’s multimillion-dollar spy plane.