Government Attempting To Seize Jen Shah’s Profits From Cameo, Weeks After ‘RHOSLC’ Star Checked Into Prison To Start 6-Year Sentence

Feb. 27 2023, Updated 4:34 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah checked into prison earlier this month to start her 6-year prison sentence and now the government has started to seize her assets, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Baron App aka Cameo, the app that allows fans to buy a customized videos from celebrities, has been subpoenaed by the government.

A rep for Cameo said they were instructed to answer questions on whether the company had any money owed to Shah in its possession.

The rep did not list any assets owed to Shah. As part of her sentence, Shah will not only serve years behind bars but agreed to forfeit $6.5 million and make restitution of $6.64 million.

In addition, the Bravo star was ordered to turn over 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items. Once she is released, Shah will serve five years of supervised release.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shah checked into FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas on February 17. Last year, Shah plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a scam that targeted the elderly.

Shah’s attorney said, “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”

In court, the reality star said, “I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

“You and the world know me as Jen Shah, but reality TV has nothing to do with reality, even my tagline, Shah-mazing — they wrote it. I want to speak about who I am,” Shah said.

