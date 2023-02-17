Doomsday: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Begins Her 6.5 Year Sentence For Fraud — Everything We Know About Her All-Women's Texas Prison
Jen Shah is a long way from Utah. The convicted Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City star checked into FPC Bryan in Texas, where she will serve her 6.5-year sentence, on Friday, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
And we hope she's hungry — because we've obtained the prison's food schedule and can exclusively reveal she'll be munching on fish tacos for her first meal at the all-women's facility.
In January, Shah, 49, was sentenced to 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme targeting seniors.
Many of Shah's victims "suffered significant financial hardship and damage" and "were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left," court documents stated.
The Bravolebrity leaves behind her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, and two sons, Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, for the minimum security prison. She showed off her brand new tattoo hours before doomsday, showcasing the three names on her forearm.
Before turning herself in, Shah's lawyer released a statement, saying she's committed to serving her court-ordered sentence.
“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding,” Shah’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told RadarOnline.com in a statement on Friday. “She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community.”
Chaudhry continued: “No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she’s determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted.”
RadarOnline.com told you first — Jen won't be allowed for conjugal visits with Coach Shah, but she can drown her sorrows in pints of ice cream for $2 each from the prison's commissary; however, she'll have to budget her spending.
According to FPC Bryan's admissions and orientations handout obtained by RadarOnline.com, "all eligible (Food Service cleared) inmates will initially be assigned to Food Service and will remain in this capacity for a minimum of 90 days."
A representative for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told us that Shah could make up to 40 cents per hour on food service as a newbie inmate.
As for her flashing clothing and designer goods — which of many turned out to be fake — Shah will be stuck with the prison's customary attire, which includes "khaki pants" and a "khaki shirt."
As RadarOnline.com revealed, breakfast at Shah's Texas prison begins at 6:30 AM — just 30 mins after the inmates' designated wake-up time. Lunch will be served between 10:30 AM and 11: 30 AM and the dinner start time varies from 4:05 PM to 4:30 PM.
Not so Shah-mazing.