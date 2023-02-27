JK Rowling's Ex-Husband Calls Author 'Delirious' After She Accused Him Of Hiding 'Harry Potter' Manuscripts To Trap Her In Abusive Marriage

The ex-husband of author J.K. Rowling called the author "delirious" after she accused him of hiding the original Harry Potter manuscripts so that she could not leave the abusive marriage — and made a shocking claim that he helped her write the wildly successful series, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Portuguese tv reporter Jorge Arantes, 54, was married to Rowling, 57, from 1992 to 1993.

After the author alleged he was abusive and manipulative during their short-lived marriage, the 54-year-old reporter snapped back at Rowlings.