JK Rowling's Ex-Husband Calls Author 'Delirious' After She Accused Him Of Hiding 'Harry Potter' Manuscripts To Trap Her In Abusive Marriage
The ex-husband of author J.K. Rowling called the author "delirious" after she accused him of hiding the original Harry Potter manuscripts so that she could not leave the abusive marriage — and made a shocking claim that he helped her write the wildly successful series, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Portuguese tv reporter Jorge Arantes, 54, was married to Rowling, 57, from 1992 to 1993.
After the author alleged he was abusive and manipulative during their short-lived marriage, the 54-year-old reporter snapped back at Rowlings.
Arantes' claims came after Rowling called her ex-husband "controlling" on a recent episode of her podcast, The Witch Trials of JK Rowling.
During the episode, Rowling claimed Arantes hid the original manuscript of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone from her, as their marriage crumbled around them, in an alleged attempt to trap her in the volatile relationship.
"And yet the manuscript kept growing. I'd continue to write," Rowling stated on the tension in her marriage at that point. "In fact, he knew what that manuscript meant to me because at one point he took the manuscript and hid it and that was his hostage."
The 57-year-old controversial author recalled being fearful that Arantes "would burn the pages" and began secretly photocopying her writing.
According to the Daily Mail, Arantes denied ever hiding the manuscripts but did admit to being physical with Rowling one time during their marriage.
"I don't know why she is saying what she is now, maybe she is delirious from three years of Covid lockdown," Arantes stated. "I was surprised when I read about this. I deny it. It doesn't make any sense. Why would I do something like that? Maybe you should ask her."
The scorned ex-husband continued on about his famous ex-wife and how Harry Potter's story came to life.
"When she was writing the book, I was participating in it, she was reading it out to me, and I was reading it to her," Arantes said on Rowling writing the first novel.
"The project was for seven books, and I was very involved with the first one and she knows that," The Portuguese reporter added. "She started writing it when we were together."
Rowling gained notoriety for the globally successful book series, later adapted into even more popular films, after it was revealed that the author wrote the novels while she was a single mother and received socioeconomic benefits from the government.
Rowling's journey to single-motherhood began after a tumultuous fight with Arantes, when he allegedly dragged the author out of their Portuguese home and attacked her.
Rowling and Arantes welcomed one daughter together, Jessica, while they were married.