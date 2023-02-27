Wealthy Madonna Accused Of Turning Her Back On Once-Homeless Brother Anthony Years Before His Tragic Death
Madonna was caught up in an ugly family feud over her homeless brother Anthony — years before his tragic death this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Madonna’s oldest brother died at the age of 66. The news was announced by Joe Henry, the husband of Madonna’s sister, Melanie Ciccone.
He wrote, “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening … Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”
Madonna liked the post on social media.
However, sources revealed that Madonna and her family had a blow-up in 2014 over Anthony. A source said at the time, Anthony was living in a garage with a bunch of friends. Sources said he was struggling to walk on a fractured ankle.
An insider said Madonna had turned her back on Anthony while her father Tony and other siblings attempted to help down-and-out Anthony.
A source said Tony’s son with his second wife, Mario, and Madonna were “done with Anthony forever. They don’t think he deserves any more chances.”
Anthony, who once lived under a bridge, has been brought back home by his family numerous times over the years. Madonna’s sister Paula was upset when the pop star cut off Anthony, the source said.
At the time, Anthony spoke out about his sister telling a reporter, “The truth is Madonna doesn’t care if I’m dead. I doubt she’d even recognize me.”
He said the last time he saw Madonna was a few years prior when she attended the grand opening of Traverse City’s State Theatre, but he didn’t try to talk to her.
“There was a huge crowd, and I couldn’t get near to the front. I’m standing at the edge of the crowd, and I see my sister arrive in a limousine and her entourage. That’s it.”
Back in 2019, Madonna and her younger brother Chris ended their infamous feud on behalf of their ailing father.
Madonna had cut out Chris after he wrote a scathing memoir titled Life With My Sister Madonna.