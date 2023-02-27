Alex Murdaugh Accused Of Exploiting Quadriplegic Client, Who He Allegedly Stole $1 Million From, In Commercial To Garner Sympathy & Win Settlements

Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh was accused of exploiting a quadriplegic client he allegedly stole $1 million from by using footage of him in a commercial to garner sympathy and win settlements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The accused killer was grilled about a string of legal clients, who he allegedly cheated out of cash, during a tense cross-examination amid his double murder trial for the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.