Alex Murdaugh Accused Of Exploiting Quadriplegic Client, Who He Allegedly Stole $1 Million From, In Commercial To Garner Sympathy & Win Settlements
Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh was accused of exploiting a quadriplegic client he allegedly stole $1 million from by using footage of him in a commercial to garner sympathy and win settlements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accused killer was grilled about a string of legal clients, who he allegedly cheated out of cash, during a tense cross-examination amid his double murder trial for the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.
Hakeem Pinckney, who was paralyzed in an August 2009 car accident, was brought up.
He tragically died two years later at 21 years old of cardiac arrest after his ventilator was unplugged for more than 30 minutes at his nursing home.
Murdaugh earned $4.1 million in fees and allegedly stole another $1 million owed to that client, in particular, having been accused of using some of the funds to charter a private jet to a baseball game.
Murdaugh appeared in a promotional video for MediaZeus, which resurfaced as his murder trial entered its sixth week, Daily Mail reported.
"I can't tell you how many times we have used your videos in mediation and seen the attorneys on the other side moved to tears," Murdaugh said.
Hakeem's mother, Pamela Pinckney, was behind the wheel and driving on Interstate 95 in South Carolina when her SUV swerved uncontrollably that life-changing day.
It flipped over multiple times, and her 19-year-old son "got thrown out on his head, so he had a spinal cord injury," Pinckney said. "They operated on him. He ended up paralyzed, a quadriplegic."
She believed the crash was due to a malfunctioning tire, igniting a legal battle with the tire manufacturer and local business that sold them the wheels.
With the help of Murdaugh, they sought unspecified damages for claims of negligence and reckless conduct. Murdaugh later settled the negligence case out of court for an undisclosed amount in October 2011.
Three years later, Pinckney returned to Murdaugh's law firm when she decided to file a wrongful death suit against her son's nursing home questioning how he fell into a coma.
Another settlement was signed in 2016 for an amount that was not publicly disclosed and she did not realize anything was wrong with how her lawsuits were handled until Murdaugh's law firm contacted her in October 2021.
"To know that you put your trust and your emphasis in someone who says they have your best interest in mind, and looks you in your face, and tells you and your entire family that they have your best interest — that you got us 100 percent," she told FITSNews. "And then you go and you steal from us, even though you got paid through legal fees to work the case, then you turn around and you steal on top of that from the family. And my son is deceased. That really tears me apart, literally every day."