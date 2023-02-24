Prosecutors Accuse Alex Murdaugh Of 'Manufacturing An Alibi' After Bombshell Kennel Fib Is Exposed
Accused murderer Alex Murdaugh took the stand to testify for the second day in court on Friday. State prosecutors doubled down on the disbarred attorney's admission that he lied to authorities on his whereabouts the night of the double homicide — and accused Alex of "manufacturing an alibi," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex was charged with the murder of his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son Paul, 22, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, on June 7, 2021.
The fourth-generation attorney shocked the courtroom when he took the stand and went under oath on Thursday — going on to deliver an emotional recount of events surrounding his family's murders, as well as the financial crimes he was accused of.
Prosecutors have relied heavily on cell phone data to prove their theory that Alex killed Maggie and Paul in cold blood.
Creighton Waters, lead prosecutor for the state, questioned Alex on his cell phone activity the night of June 7 — and capitalized on the father's legal background to insinuate Alex knew what crucial steps to take to establish an alibi.
Waters introduced Alex's cell phone going dark at around 8:08 PM and alleged that the father shot and killed Paul and Maggie around 8:50 PM, which aligned with a Snapchat video taken from Paul's phone at the dog kennels minutes prior.
At 9:02 PM, Alex's cell phone became active again — and captured a flurry of movement at the property.
Data taken from the 9:02 PM time point captured several outgoing phone calls that Alex placed — and tracked a movement of 300 steps within 4 minutes.
"At 9:02 you finally have the phone in your hand, moving around and making all these phone calls to manufacture an alibi, is that not true?" Waters asked Alex.
"That's absolutely incorrect," Alex fired back as he denied killing his wife and son once again.
Waters responded by directing a question at the defendant that referenced to his testimony from the previous day.
"So, we can agree that the prosecution and law enforcement and so many of your friends and family heard for the first time your story about the kennels yesterday?" Waters responded.
"Yes, I agree with that," Alex answered during the tense cross-examination.
Initially after the double murders, Alex told authorities that he was not at the dog kennels, where his wife and son's bodies where found.
After the Snapchat video was shown, Alex claimed during Thursday's testimony that he lied to authorities because his opioid addiction impaired his judgement and made him apprehensive to trusting investigators.
"You, like you have done so many times in your life, had to back up and make a new story to fit with the facts?" Waters asked Alex.
"No sir," the disgraced former attorney answered. "Other than lying to them about going to the kennel, I was cooperative in every aspect of this investigation."
"Cooperative? That was maybe the most important fact of all, that you were at the murder scene with the victims just minutes before they died, right?" Waters retorted.
Alex acknowledged his dishonesty and replied flatly, "I did not tell them that I went to the kennel."