Prosecutors Accuse Alex Murdaugh Of 'Manufacturing An Alibi' After Bombshell Kennel Fib Is Exposed

Accused murderer Alex Murdaugh took the stand to testify for the second day in court on Friday. State prosecutors doubled down on the disbarred attorney's admission that he lied to authorities on his whereabouts the night of the double homicide — and accused Alex of "manufacturing an alibi," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex was charged with the murder of his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son Paul, 22, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, on June 7, 2021.

The fourth-generation attorney shocked the courtroom when he took the stand and went under oath on Thursday — going on to deliver an emotional recount of events surrounding his family's murders, as well as the financial crimes he was accused of.