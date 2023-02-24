'Madeleine McCann Is Alive': Longtime Private Eye Vows To Continue The Hunt For 3-Year-Old Toddler Who Vanished In 2007

The private investigator who has spent nearly two decades searching for Madeleine McCann thinks the missing 3-year-old is still ALIVE and has vowed to continue the hunt until his dying breath, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Dogged gumshoe Julian Peribanez made the bombshell declaration after revealing to this outlet that he is actively pursuing a viable lead in the cold case but refused to reveal the details because he doesn’t want to give grieving parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, “false hopes.”

“I will always believe Madeleine is alive – until proven wrong,” the Barcelona-based private eye told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.