Wendy Williams Begs Bystanders For Help As She Struggles To Walk On Her Own In NYC
Former talk show host Wendy Williams was spotted with a reality television crew in New York City on Wednesday. However, the ex-talk show host was seen struggling to walk on her own as she got out of a vehicle and was seen calling out to bystanders for help, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Williams, 58, has suffered a series of personal, financial, and medical issues since her daytime talk show ended in June 2022.
Earlier this week in the Big Apple, Williams was spotted in a pair of dark blue jean shorts and black turtleneck. The former talk show host accessorized her fit with an indigo blue fur-trimmed long coat and black fur boots.
The U.S. Sun caught Williams as she pulled up to a smoke shop — and looked to be in distress.
Williams struggled to stable herself as she attempted to exit the vehicle and walk into the business on her own.
"Somebody help me," Williams called out as she tried to walk from the car to the sidewalk. "Somebody help me up."
After a photographer from the media outlet rushed over to assist her, Williams graciously thanked them.
Williams then paused to interact with the paparazzi.
"I'm getting Blu. Do you know what that is?" Williams asked bystanders. "It’s like a cigarette except it does nothing."
Williams' frail appearance during the outing has become commonplace for the tv personality.
Williams checked into a Malibu rehab center in 2022 before she announced she suffered from Graves disease and hyperthyroidism.
After laying low for some time, Williams recently ramped up her public appearances.
According to the U.S. Sun, a film crew followed Williams, capturing footage for a potential reality tv show.
"Wendy is filming a reality show. She rocked up to New York celebrity hotspot Fresco by Scotto and had a producer hand out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons," a source told the outlet.
The insider continued that Williams showed up to the popular dining establishment sans reservations — and the waitstaff had no clue she would be stopping in for a bite either.
"It wasn't like this was pre-planned," the source continued and noted that even on popular reality tv shows, production reaches out to restaurant staff beforehand. "Wendy just figured this is her favorite restaurant, so she just showed up!"