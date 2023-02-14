Wendy Williams Living 'Sad' & 'Secluded' Life After Being Abandoned By Friends Following Rehab Stint
Wendy Williams is living a sad, secluded, and lonely life, locked away in her apartment ever since her most recent release from rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources say Wendy's former friends have abandoned her after enduring months of the 58-year-old professional gabber's unhinged behavior that ultimately led to losing her show in June.
Now the recovering addict's only companions are paid staff who are waging a desperate effort to keep her clean and sober, insiders dished.
"All the people who hung on to her when she was on top as a daytime diva have headed for the hills and don't even answer her phone calls anymore," snitched a source.
Worse, industry insiders said Wendy's plans to mount a chat show comeback are being met with outward silence and private laughter by TV execs who believe her off-the-rails behavior — including multiple rehab stints, embarrassing public episodes, and unexcused absences — has made her toxic and unemployable.
And her plan to launch a podcast to carry her over until she can get back in front of the cameras seems to be in permanent mothballs.
"Wendy's a lost soul at the moment and there are fears if she continues to be ignored and ridiculed, she'll spiral into her old habits again," confided a source.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy sought treatment for "extreme alcohol abuse" last year. After a three month stint, she was released, pleasing fans by appearing healthy in her first public appearance.
However, her brother said the embattled host was fooling her fans, claiming that she was "going backward" on her recovery in November.
Days after Wendy sparked worry by allegedly showing up at a friend's home "looking for people to party with," Tommy addressed his sister's sobriety.
"I have no belief that Wendy is doing as well as she was doing when she was down here, in Florida," Tommy told The Sun, adding, "I know there are evil-doers lurking about."
He revealed Wendy had been leaving her loved ones in the dark about her well-being.
"With her absence comes questions, and scrutiny: How is she living, what is she doing and what the hell is she up to?" he said. Tommy insisted his famous sister was "going back to times before she was married. She's going backward."
Despite his concern, Wendy tried to put everyone's worries at ease by stepping out again. That backfired when she was caught on camera panicking and asking for someone's help as she appeared unsteady on her feet.
While she teased her big comeback, Wendy's career has been at a standstill for months.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to her rep for comment.