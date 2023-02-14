Wendy Williams Living 'Sad' & 'Secluded' Life After Being Abandoned By Friends Following Rehab Stint

Wendy Williams is living a sad, secluded, and lonely life, locked away in her apartment ever since her most recent release from rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources say Wendy's former friends have abandoned her after enduring months of the 58-year-old professional gabber's unhinged behavior that ultimately led to losing her show in June.

Now the recovering addict's only companions are paid staff who are waging a desperate effort to keep her clean and sober, insiders dished.