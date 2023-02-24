Sober 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dealing With 'Hair Loss' After Decades Of Substance Abuse
Matthew Perry has been privately battling hair loss as he steps back into the limelight after the release of his tell-all memoir, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Sources close to the former Friends heartthrob, who is best known for his beloved role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series, say he's been losing his locks at an alarming rate, although the 53-year-old star is not trying to dwell on it.
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dealing With 'Hair Loss' As He Reemerges Into Public Eye After Tell-All Memoir
Sober 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dealing With 'Hair Loss' At Alarming Rate After Decades Of Substance Abuse
s He Reemerges Into Public Eye After Tell-All Memoir
"Matt's very grateful to be sober and has vowed to get serious about diet and exercise and drop all the weight he's gained," spilled a source about his wellness goals. "But when it comes to his hair loss, there isn't much he can do on his own."
Hair thinning is actually quite common, noted one expert in the area.
"Between 40 to 60 percent of men after the age of 30 start losing their hair," said Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Cohen, who has not personally treated Perry.
After reviewing older photos and comparing them to more recent shots of the sitcom star, Cohen theorized that Perry has been "losing hair at his temples and at the crown, so he would be a good candidate for hair restoration" if he did want to go that route.
Perry was last spotted outside his Hidden Hills home after going for a quick Starbucks run in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Prior to that, he made an appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year party in November, smiling for the cameras during the star-studded event.
- ‘I Just Chose A Random Name’: Matthew Perry Backtracks On Bitter Keanu Reeves Remarks Following Backlash
- Matthew Perry Reveals He Was 'Madly In Love' With Valerie Bertinelli, Claims They Made Out While Her Rockstar Husband Eddie Van Halen Was Asleep
- Matthew Perry Reveals Bizarre Hatred For Keanu Reeves While Recalling River Phoenix’s Death In New Book
Perry left no stone unturned in his best-selling memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he addressed his decades-long addiction to drugs and alcohol.
He detailed a scary incident from just a few years ago, when he spent weeks fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse. He was in a coma for two weeks and was hospitalized for five months and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months after the scare.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I could handle it, kind of," he shared of his alcohol addiction in hindsight. "But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble."
"But there were years that I was sober during that time. Season 9 was the year that I was sober the whole way through," Perry confessed. "And guess which season I got nominated for best actor? I was like, 'That should tell me something.'"
Perry said he waited to share his powerful story until he was safely sober with the hopes of helping others who struggle with their own vices.