Leonardo DiCaprio Has Girlfriends Sign NDAs Preventing Them From Spilling Details About Him, Sources Claim
Hollywood lothario Leonardo DiCaprio has a string of famous model exes who have never spoken out about their time with the actor — and sources claim that is due to the actor making the women sign NDAs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Leonardo has escaped messy drama with his ex-girlfriends — who include Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Gigi Hadid, and many others — due to him having his conquests sign NDAs before things get amorous.
“He’s obsessive about it and has his assistant keep stacks of them on hand,” said the insider. “Plenty of women have stories to tell, but no one wants to go on the record because they’re afraid of what he could do legally.”
Another source said Leo has privately earned a reputation for being a big geek behind the scenes and prefers nerding out to getting busy.
“He gets bummed out when girls don’t share his excitement for stuff like action figures, comic books, and, of course, his beloved dinosaur collection!”
A rep for Leo denied the story.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Leo was spotted out partying with 21-year-old model Josie Redmond.
- 'She Could Literally Be His Daughter': Megyn Kelly ROASTS Leonardo DiCaprio After Hollywood's Playboy Is Accused Of Dating 19-Year-Old Model
- Where's Gigi? Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy On Romantic Date In L.A. With Actress Victoria Lamas, 23
- Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Go Undercover For Romantic NYC Date Night As Relationship Heats Up
The two were photographed leaving a London nightclub at 4 AM. The late-night outing comes after a source told Daily Mail that the actor was trying to shed his womanizer image.
“Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women,” the source said. “He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”
“It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there,” the source added. “He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him.”
The insider said Leo yearns for a serious relationship. “Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real,” the source continued.
Leo had several serious relationships in his 20s. He famously dated an 18-year-old Gisele Bundchen when he was 24. The two broke up in 2004 when Gisele was 23.
He later dated model Bar Refaeli for five years. Then in 2018, Leo met 20-year-old Camila and the two became an item.
However, the sparks ended after Camila turned 25 in 2021.