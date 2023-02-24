Leonardo DiCaprio Has Girlfriends Sign NDAs Preventing Them From Spilling Details About Him, Sources Claim

Hollywood lothario Leonardo DiCaprio has a string of famous model exes who have never spoken out about their time with the actor — and sources claim that is due to the actor making the women sign NDAs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, Leonardo has escaped messy drama with his ex-girlfriends — who include Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Gigi Hadid, and many others — due to him having his conquests sign NDAs before things get amorous.