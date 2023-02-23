Your tip
Notorious Playboy Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With A 21-Year-Old Model Until 4 AM Despite Wanting To 'Ditch' Controversial Dating Reputation

Source: Josie Redmond/Instagram, Mega
Feb. 23 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

As the saying goes, you can't teach an old dog new tricks — and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was up to his old ways, despite allegedly wanting to "ditch" his partying lifestyle. The star was spotted partying in London until 4 AM and left the club with a 21-year-old model, RadarOnline.com has learned.

DiCaprio, 49, was seen leaving London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse with Josie Redmond, 21, on Wednesday.

Before he was seen clubbing until the early morning, the Titanic actor was slammed for being linked to a 19-year-old.

Source: mega

The 49-year-old actor kept a low-profile for his late night out. DiCaprio sported an all-black look, complete with his signature baseball cap and a matching black mask to conceal his face.

The Revenant star walked his head down and his hands in the pockets of his zipped-up black hoodie as he left the hotel and bar with Redmond.

The young American model matched DiCaprio in an all-black fit that featured a see-through top, black leather pants and boots.

Although Redmond was a few years older than the last underage model the actor was seen cozying up with, Redmond — like so many others in DiCaprio's dating history — was still decades from being considered DiCaprio's peer.

Source: Josie Redmond/Instagram

After DiCaprio was recently slammed for his notorious history of dating younger women — and particularly models — the actor allegedly had a change of heart.

According to the Daily Mail, DiCaprio is "not pleased" with being labeled a womanizer.

Following backlash from rumors that he was dating model Eden Polani, the actor was ready to "ditch" his infamous dating criteria and settle down in a "more mature" relationship.

Source: mega

A close pal told the Daily Mail that DiCaprio became frustrated with jokes about his love life — and was over being photographed with younger women by the paparazzi.

The insider shared that DiCaprio was ready for a "real relationship" despite his outing last night.

Source: mega

DiCaprio and Morrone.

Chances for a "real relationship" have not been few and far between for the actor, either.

In fact, DiCaprio recently left his longest relationship since he split with Gisele Bündchen in 2005. DiCaprio called it quits with ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone last summer.

Morrone and the actor began dating when she was 20 years old. The former couple celebrated her 25th birthday together before DiCaprio ended things shortly after.

DiCaprio shocked fans and critics alike when he began dating model Gigi Hadid, 27, although their flame also died out.

