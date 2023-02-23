Notorious Playboy Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With A 21-Year-Old Model Until 4 AM Despite Wanting To 'Ditch' Controversial Dating Reputation

As the saying goes, you can't teach an old dog new tricks — and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was up to his old ways, despite allegedly wanting to "ditch" his partying lifestyle. The star was spotted partying in London until 4 AM and left the club with a 21-year-old model, RadarOnline.com has learned.

DiCaprio, 49, was seen leaving London hotspot Chiltern Firehouse with Josie Redmond, 21, on Wednesday.

Before he was seen clubbing until the early morning, the Titanic actor was slammed for being linked to a 19-year-old.