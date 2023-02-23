Alec Baldwin Pleads NOT GUILTY In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Case, Prohibited From Drinking Booze Or Owning A Firearm
Alec Baldwin plead not guilty in the Rust shooting case that claimed the life of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor — who was holding the prop gun when it went off — entered his plea on Thursday, one day before he was scheduled to be arranged, and RadarOnline.com has learned the conditions of his release.
The court prohibited Baldwin from drinking alcohol and owning a firearm. He has also been ordered to speak with potential witnesses in the case unless their discussions are about the filming of Rust. Production is scheduled to kick back up this spring.
Since he entered his plea, the Hollywood star no longer is required to attend his hearing on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baldwin was hit with an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Hutchins. He was also slapped with a firearm enhancement charge, but it was dropped earlier this week.
Baldwin was looking at up to five years in prison before the firearm enhancement charge was dropped. Now that it's gone, the actor could face 18 months behind bars if convicted.
Probation only could also be an option.
The DA also dropped the enhancement charge against Rust head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement when announcing the charges against Baldwin in January.
Besides the involuntary manslaughter charge, Baldwin also faces a lawsuit brought on by Hutchins' family. The suit was filed by the late cinematographer's parents and sister in February. They seek to hold Baldwin and others on the film's set accountable for the 42-year-old’s untimely death.
In 2021, Baldwin was holding a prop gun that suddenly fired off a live around, fatally striking Hutchins and injuring the Western film's director, Joel Souza.