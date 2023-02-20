Alec Baldwin's Gun Enhancement Charge Dropped, Actor No Longer Faces 5-Year Prison Sentence For Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin and his lawyers won a crucial victory in the actor's case for the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The Santa Fe District Attorney dropped a gun enhancement charge that was added following a motion from the actor's legal team, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Hutchins in January after the prop gun he was holding discharged a fatal bullet during filming.

The actor's original charge included a gun enhancement factor, which carried a minimum five-year prison sentence if convicted.

After the 64-year-old star's legal team filed a motion to remove the additional charge, the Santa Fe DA reluctantly agreed.