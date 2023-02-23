Marilyn Manson’s Accuser Recants Abuse Allegations, Claims Rocker's Ex Evan Rachel Wood Pressured Her To Go Public
One of the women who accused Marilyn Manson of sexual battery has now accused the shock rocker’s ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood of pressuring her into making false accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Manson submitted a declaration from a woman named Ashley Lindsay Morgan Smithline.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, a judge dismissed Smithline’s lawsuit against Manson where she accused him of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment.
Smithline’s lawsuit described horrific acts of alleged abuse by Manson. However, she now says it never happened.
In her new declaration, dated February 2023, Smithline accuses Wood and her girlfriend Illma Gore to make "accusations of rape and assault against Mr. Warner that were not true.”
The declaration was submitted as part of Manson’s lawsuit against Wood and Gore where he accuses them of coordinating a scheme to ruin him personally and professionally. He claims they reached out to his ex-girlfriends and schemed to spread lies about him being abusive.
Wood has denied the allegations and stands by the claim that Manson did abuse her during their relationship.
In her declaration, Smithline said, “In November 2010, I had a brief, consensual sexual relationship with Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson, during a trip I took to Los Angeles from Thailand, where I was living. Ten years later, I succumbed to pressure from Evan Rachel Wood and her associates to make accusations of rape and assault against Mr. Warner that were not true.”
Smithline said she was contacted in 2020 to participate in a group meeting of women who, they said, “had had relationships or experiences with” Manson.
“Ultimately, I participated in at least one such group call and a meeting that was filmed in October 2020 (which I only later learned was for Phoenix Rising). From this time in 2020 through June 2021, I had many communications with Ms. Wood,” she said.
Smithline said, “During my conversations with Ms. Wood, she described acts allegedly committed by [Manson] against Ms. Wood and other supposed victims and asked me whether the same things happened to me. I remember she asked me whether I had been, among other things, whipped, chained, tied up, branded/cut, assaulted while sleeping, beaten, or raped.”
“She said all of these things happened to Ms. Wood and others, and that when Ms. Wood was with [Manson] every moment was a moment of survival. When I said, no this did not happen to me and this was not my experience, I recall being told by Ms. Wood that just because I could not remember did not necessarily mean that it did not happen,” Smithline added.
“While at first, I knew Mr. Warner did not do these things to me, I eventually began to question whether he actually did,” she said. However, Smithline said she was told numerous times by Wood that she could be misrepresenting and repressing the memories of what happened.
Smithline said she eventually started to believe that what “I was repeatedly told happened” to other of Manson’s alleged victims.
Smithline said she was referred to a lawyer by another alleged victim. However, she said her lawyer included allegations in the complaint that was not true.
“Leading up to the filing of the complaint, I felt pressured by Mr. Ellwanger to go on a press tour, which included an interview on The View and an interview and photoshoot with People magazine. I was very uncomfortable doing this press but felt pressured to do it,” she said.
“After the lawsuit was filed on my behalf, I fired Mr. Ellwanger, and the case was dismissed. I never received any money from [Manson] and am not seeking any money from him. I have no intention of refiling any lawsuit against [Manson].”
Smithline said looking back she feels “manipulated” by Wood.
Manson’s powerhouse attorney, Howard King, tells RadarOnline.com, “As we have always said, the coordinated campaign of #MeToo lies against Brian Warner is going to go down as one of the greatest hoaxes of all time.Vulnerable women were manipulated by unscrupulous individuals seeking to build their own brands and pursue their own vendettas. This sworn testimony proves it.”