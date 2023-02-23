Marilyn Manson’s Accuser Recants Abuse Allegations, Claims Rocker's Ex Evan Rachel Wood Pressured Her To Go Public

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, a judge dismissed Smithline’s lawsuit against Manson where she accused him of sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment.

Smithline’s lawsuit described horrific acts of alleged abuse by Manson. However, she now says it never happened.

In her new declaration, dated February 2023, Smithline accuses Wood and her girlfriend Illma Gore to make "accusations of rape and assault against Mr. Warner that were not true.”