Marilyn Manson’s Ex Rose McGowan Accuses Evan Rachel Wood’s Supporters Of Bullying Her, Says Shock Rocker Never Abused Her
Marilyn Manson’s ex-fiancé Rose McGowan defended the shock rocker and accused Evan Rachel Wood’s supporters of bullying her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McGowan spoke out about the abuse allegations Wood made against Manson during an interview with human trafficking survivor advocate Eliza Bleu.
During their conversation, Bleu asked McGowan about her general stance when seeing other survivors speak out. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McGowan was one of the first victims to speak out against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.
Bleu said she tried not to disparage other survivors regardless of how she felt. She pointed out that McGowan had stood by many survivors.
The Charmed actress said, “it’s really hard. I got a lot of people with Evan Rachel Wood ... I got a lot of bullying from people on her behalf.”
She said many Wood supporters questioned why she didn’t show public support after the Westwood actress accused Manson of abuse. McGowan dated Manson from 1997 to 2001 and they were engaged for two of those years.
McGowan said, “For me, all I can say is in my relationship with him it wasn’t a factor” when talking about alleged abuse. “I didn’t experience that.”
She said it was a “case by case” basis when it came to who she showed support.
“I would say to the people out there who are supports of people … don’t bully,” she said. “I was really bullied nastily by her supporters.”
McGowan said at the end of the day she didn’t know what happened with Wood and Manson. “I wasn’t there. I hate anybody suffering. I hate anybody hurting.”
She added, “not everybody will be telling the truth. That’s another component that’s extremely hard to deal with.”
McGowan continued, “I would say don’t bully people into doing it.” She explained her public support for Britney Spears adding, “The people on the Britney [Spears] side did it in a really respectful way that’s why I responded well to that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wood and Manson are involved in a bitter civil lawsuit with the singer accusing his ex of plotting to destroy him personally and professionally.