‘I Did Not Fabricate Or Forge The FBI Letter’: Evan Rachel Wood Fights Ex Marilyn Manson Over Alleged Evidence In Court Battle
Evan Rachel Wood has demanded her ex Marilyn Manson’s claims in court against her over an alleged fake FBI letter be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wood, 35, wants several parts of Manson’s defamation dismissed — specifically his claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress.
As we previously reported, last year, Manson sued his ex-fiancé and her girlfriend, Illma Gore. He accused the two of plotting together to ruin him personally and professionally.
Manson and Wood dated from 2007 to 2010. In 2021, Wood came forward to accuse Manson of horrific abuse during their relationship. The shock rocker denied the accusations.
In his lawsuit, Manson said Wood and Gore started reaching out to his exes to pressure them to join them in taking down the musician.
He said they even went as far as creating a fake FBI letter that they sent around to make it look there was an active investigation — and to recruit new accusers. The FBI has never publicly announced an investigation, but the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department did launch a probe. No charges have been filed.
The alleged letter read, “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”
Wood has denied having a role in creating the FBI letter. Manson pointed out that Wood also submitted the letter in her custody battle with her ex-Jamie Bell.
In her new filing, the actress’ legal team demanded the intentional infliction of emotional distress claim be thrown out for a couple of reasons.
They argue that while Manson claims that the FBI letter may have been used to recruit he does not allege “knowledge of the FBI Letter being used with anyone outside of the custody dispute.”
“There is no evidence the FBI Letter was used outside of the custody dispute; nor does Plaintiff claim knowledge that it was,” the motion reads. Further, Wood said she believed the letter to be real when she submitted it in her custody dispute.
In a previous declaration, Wood told the court, “I have never pressured anyone to make false accusations against [Manson] or to be part of the Phoenix Rising documentary. The statements I have made about the abuse inflicted by [Manson] are true. I have no reason to doubt the accusations made against [Manson] by other survivors.”
In addition, she said, “I do distribute the FBI Letter outside the scope of my custody dispute with Mr. Bell, did not provide a copy to [Manson] and did not leak it to the press. I did not fabricate or forge the FBI Letter.”
Further, Wood said that Manson claimed he has been depressed and distraught after being falsely portrayed as an abuser. She argued the FBI letter made no reference to abuse and therefore all mention of it should be stricken by the court.
The judge has yet to rule.