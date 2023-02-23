Your tip
Houston Fashion Designer Accuses Ex-Biden Energy Official Sam Brinton Of Stealing Her Clothes & Wearing Them In Latest Luggage Swipe Scandal

Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 23 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A Houston fashion designer has accused former Biden energy official Sam Brinton of stealing her clothes from a Washington, D.C., airport nearly five years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Asya Khamsin, a Tanzanian designer, made the accusations against Brinton in a Twitter post published on Monday.

According to Khamsin, the alleged theft took place on March 9, 2018, after the clothing designer arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport to attend a high-profile fashion event in Washington, D.C.

But after departing the plane, Khamsin’s luggage reportedly disappeared and she was forced to drop out of the event.

“I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018,” Khamsin told Fox News following her allegations against Brinton. “[They] wore my clothes, which [were] stolen.”

After her luggage vanished, Khamsin’s husband filed a report with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department and a claim with Delta Airlines – the airline Khamsin used to fly from Houston to D.C. before the alleged theft.

Source: Mega

After seeing Brinton on the news last year wearing the alleged clothes that went missing in March 2018, Khamsin filed a report with the Houston Police Department on December 16, 2022.

In late January, Khamsin and her husband were contacted by the FBI’s field office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Houston police, I guess, they sent the case to the FBI in Minnesota,” Khamsin’s husband told Fox News. “He called to say: ‘I’m with the FBI, I’m working on this case.’”

“Then my wife gave him the information and we didn’t hear anything,” he explained. “We don’t know whether the case is on. We don’t know whether the case is cold.”

Source: Mega

Per FBI policy, the bureau is not allowed to confirm whether they are currently investigating Brinton over Khamsin’s newfound allegations.

As of Wednesday, Brinton had not been charged with any crime related to the alleged theft of Khamsin’s clothes nearly five years ago.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Khamsin is just the latest person to accuse Brinton of stealing her luggage from an airport.

On December 12, 2022, a Department of Energy spokesperson confirmed Brinton had been fired from their role as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy due to the myriad of investigations and allegations against them.

Source: CLARK COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

Brinton – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – has since been charged with stealing a woman’s luggage from a Minneapolis airport in September 2022 and another woman’s luggage from a Las Vegas, Nevada airport in July 2022.

The former Biden energy official was released without bail after appearing in court last week in connection to the alleged Minneapolis luggage heist and was released from Las Vegas court in December after posting their $15,000 bail.

If found guilty of the theft charges against them, the 35-year-old could face five years in prison for the alleged Minnesota theft in September plus an additional ten years for the alleged theft in Las Vegas in July.

