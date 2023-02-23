CNN’s Top Boss David Zaslav Blames Don Lemon For Women 'In Their Prime' Scandal, Mess At ‘CNN This Morning’

Chris Licht might be fiercely loyal to CNN's scandal-plagued star Don Lemon , but the boss above him believes the 56-year-old anchor is on his last leg after declaring that women are in their primes during their "20s, 30s, and maybe 40s," RadarOnline.com has learned.

David Zaslav , the President of Warner Bros, pitched his pal Licht to take over for CNN's then-problematic honcho Jeff Zucker . The latter was forced to resign in February 2022 after RadarOnline.com exposed his secret affair with a network colleague that he failed to disclose during an investigation into ex-anchor Chris Cuomo .

After Licht landed the job, Zaz made it clear that he wanted to overhaul the struggling network to make it less polarizing — and after firing Cuomo for his role in trying to cover up his brother's sexual misconduct scandal, Lemon's prime-time gig didn't fit the mold, two sources spilled.

Despite convincing Lemon that the CNN This Morning move was a huge opportunity, insiders, including Don, knew it was a demotion. He was leaving his own show to share the stage with two less experienced co-hosts, who happened to be females, Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30.

Insiders claim that Lemon held resentment for the switch, taking it out on his co-stars — but mainly, the youngest one.