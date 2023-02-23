Alex Murdaugh Testifies In Double Murder Trial, Breaks Down On Stand: 'I Didn't Shoot My Wife Or My Son'

For those that have followed the bizarre Murdaugh family murders case, a day that many never thought would happen occurred in court on Thursday when double-murder suspect Alex Murdaugh took the stand. The once-prominent South Carolina attorney was emotional as he pleaded, "I didn't shoot my wife or my son," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex, 64, was accused of gunning down his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, in June 2021.