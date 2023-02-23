Alex Murdaugh Testifies In Double Murder Trial, Breaks Down On Stand: 'I Didn't Shoot My Wife Or My Son'
For those that have followed the bizarre Murdaugh family murders case, a day that many never thought would happen occurred in court on Thursday when double-murder suspect Alex Murdaugh took the stand. The once-prominent South Carolina attorney was emotional as he pleaded, "I didn't shoot my wife or my son," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex, 64, was accused of gunning down his wife, Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, in June 2021.
The prosecution claimed that Alex killed his family in cold blood to deflect the financial crimes he was accused of.
Over the last five weeks during the trial, jurors have heard testimony from eyewitnesses and experts, all of whom have delivered shocking claims that aimed to discredit each side of the case.
On Thursday, Alex had the opportunity to recall the brutal attack — in his own words — that claimed his wife and son.
Testimony began with Alex answering questions from his defense lawyers. "I didn't shoot my wife or my son anytime ever," Alex bluntly told the courthouse.
While the fourth-generation attorney denying he killed Maggie or Paul wasn't shocking, Alex admitted that he lied to authorities about the case in a distressing revelation.
Alex testified that he was untruthful with authorities about being at the dog kennels — where Maggie and Paul's bodies were found — with his wife and son before their murders because his opioid abuse clouded his thinking.
- Shocking Courtroom Moment: Alex Murdaugh's Defense Attorney Points Rifle At Prosecution, Says It's 'Tempting' — Leaving Jurors In Laughter
- Alex Murdaugh's Late Son Confronted Him About Wife Discovering 'Bag Of Pills' Before Murders, Prosecution Reveals
- Every Gruesome Crime Scene Photo Revealed In Murdaugh Family Murders Trial
Alex looked tense on the stand as he rocked back and forth, shaking his head at questions and taking long pauses before he delivered careful answers.
The father doubled down on his innocence and insisted that he would "never intentionally do anything to hurt" his family as he continued to refer to his late son as by his nickname, "Paw Paw."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former lawyer's son had confronted him about a "bag of pills" Maggie found before her death.
The prosecution introduced a voicemail that Paul left Alex, during which his son said he needed to speak with him about the prescription pills.
A Google search history showed that Maggie had looked up descriptions of medications, presumably taken from the stash she stumbled upon. Alex claimed that he struggled with an opioid addiction that wreaked financial havoc on his family.