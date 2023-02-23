Shocking Social Media Account Of Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman On Trump's Case FULL Of Witchcraft & Magic Spells
The viral forewoman on Georgia's special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump is making headlines yet again after raising eyebrows with her gleeful and nonchalant demeanor during a recent media blitz.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that 30-year-old Emily Kohrs has a social media account with her personal interests, including pinned magic spells and information on Wicca and witchcraft.
One Pinterest post features the Seer's trick which unveils how to find out "what's going on" and to see "further beyond" by following a guide. Another has books to read and topics to study, as well as details on how to practice moon rituals and set up altars.
Kohrs was part of a special grand jury in Fulton County empaneled to investigate allegations of illicit meddling in the 2020 election, something Trump has labeled the "greatest witch hunt of all time" as he echoed in his tweet about the GA jury forewoman.
In a message he shared February 22, Trump fired off, "Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) 'foreperson' of the Racist D.A.'s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury's inner workings & thoughts. This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court."
During an episode of his show, political commentator Charlie Kirk spoke out about her unearthed Pinterest page.
"She posts on her social media page about herbs, about casting a circle — demonic circles, how to cast spells. Not a joke. This is all on her social media page. She actually is a witch. She's into witchcraft," Kirk said. "And as soon as I saw a video of her, I said, 'Whoa, that is someone who thinks they're Hermione Granger.'"
- Donald Trump Buys Himself & Ohio First Responders McDonald's As News Breaks Of Ivanka & Jared Kushner Subpoenas
- Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed In January 6 Probe: Will The Former First Daughter Turn On Daddy Donald?
- REVEALED: Ex-Prez Donald Trump Spent $10M Of Donor Money To Pay Legal Bills — But Refused To Pay Bumbling Rudy Giuliani's Bill
She has been widely criticized for her extensive media interviews about the ongoing case, albeit she has not broken any grand jury rules or laws.
Kohrs, for one, told MSNBC about a thought she had after spending months hearing witness testimony and seeing evidence amid the criminal probe.
"I wanted to hear from the former president, but honestly, I wanted to subpoena the former president because I got to swear everybody in," she shared. "And so I thought it would be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump, of me looking at him and be like, 'Do you solemnly swear,' and me getting to swear him in."
Kohrs said she "kind of just thought that would be an awesome moment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
During her media blitz, she was candid in sharing that the list of recommended indictments "is not short," while indicating Trump could be one of the names in the report.
Kohrs also said that she would be "frustrated if nothing happens," explaining "this was too much information, too much of my time, too much of everyone's time."
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will ultimately decide on whether to bring forward any charges in the investigation.