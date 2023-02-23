Shocking Social Media Account Of Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman On Trump's Case FULL Of Witchcraft & Magic Spells

She has been widely criticized for her extensive media interviews about the ongoing case, albeit she has not broken any grand jury rules or laws.

Kohrs, for one, told MSNBC about a thought she had after spending months hearing witness testimony and seeing evidence amid the criminal probe.

"I wanted to hear from the former president, but honestly, I wanted to subpoena the former president because I got to swear everybody in," she shared. "And so I thought it would be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump, of me looking at him and be like, 'Do you solemnly swear,' and me getting to swear him in."

Kohrs said she "kind of just thought that would be an awesome moment."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.