Erika Jayne Demands Jury Trial In $25 Million Lawsuit Demanding She Repay Money Her Husband’s Firm Spent On Her
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has demanded the court set a jury trial in the bombshell $25 million lawsuit filed against her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jayne has informed the court she wants to argue her case before a group of her peers.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, the Bravo star was sued by the trustee presiding over her estranged husband Tom Giradi’s bankruptcy.
Back in 2020, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy by his various creditors. The once-respected lawyer stands accused of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors have accused him of embezzling millions meant for his clients.
In court, Girardi’s ex-clients accused him of using their settlement funds to live a lavish lifestyle with Jayne. The reality star has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Months after Girardi was forced into bankruptcy, the trustee filed the massive lawsuit against Jayne demanding she return millions Girardi’s firm used to pay the bills for her company EJ Global. The suit demands Jayne pay back the millions spent from 2008 until 2020.
“Ms. Girardi at all times was and is an entertainer with a 12th grade education. Ms. Girardi was never and is not an attorney, and she trusted that GK, Mr. Girardi, and the outside accountants, given their superior knowledge and expertise, prepared proper, lawful, and legitimate tax returns,” her attorney argued.
Jayne demanded the entire lawsuit be dismissed claiming her husband was “solvent” at the time he paid her bills.
In the recent filing, Jayne and the trustee revealed they have continued settlement discussions but no deal has been reached.
The report, which was first reported by lawyer Ronald Richards, noted, “The parties had previously engaged in settlement discussions over an extended period of time. No settlement was reached, but settlement negotiations have resumed and are ongoing.”
Jayne will be back in court this June where the judge will set a trial date if no settlement has been hashed out by the parties.