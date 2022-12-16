Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Erika Jayne
Exclusive

‘RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Grilled Under Oath In $25 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit Over Husband Tom Girardi’s Finances

erika tom girardi pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 16 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was deposed as part of a massive bankruptcy lawsuit demanding she return $25 million her husband Tom Girardi’s firm spent on her company’s bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy for Girardi’s now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese informed the court of the development.

Article continues below advertisement
erika
Source: MEGA

The trustee said, “The [trustee] has deposed [Jayne]. No other depositions have been taken or noticed.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in 2020, Girardi and his firm were pushed into bankruptcy by his many creditors. The once-respected lawyer stands accused of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme.

Article continues below advertisement

In court, Girardi has been accused of embezzling his client’s money and using it to fund his lavish lifestyle with Jayne. The Bravo star has denied having any knowledge of her husband’s alleged improper financial dealings.

The trustee has been working to collect as much money to pay back Girardi’s creditors — who include orphans and widows who were stiffed on settlement money they are owed from a legal dispute Girardi represented them in.

erica
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

As part of the firm’s bankruptcy, the trustee filed a $25 million lawsuit against Jayne. It demanded she pay back money that Girardi Keese had spent to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global.

In court documents, it was revealed that Girardi Keese spent $14 million on EJ Global’s American Express bills over the years.

Jayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the case.

As part of the lawsuit, the trustee later demanded Jayne turn over a pair of diamond earrings that Girardi purchased for her in 2007. The trustee claimed the earrings were purchased with client funds. As a result, the judge ordered the set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Article continues below advertisement
erica tom
Source: BRAVO

Recently, the set was sold for $250k at auction despite Jayne still appealing the decision.

In the recent update filed by the parties, it was revealed that both parties are preparing for trial. Jayne has requested a jury trial for the matter.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.