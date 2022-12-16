‘RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Grilled Under Oath In $25 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit Over Husband Tom Girardi’s Finances

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was deposed as part of a massive bankruptcy lawsuit demanding she return $25 million her husband Tom Girardi’s firm spent on her company’s bill, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy for Girardi’s now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese informed the court of the development.