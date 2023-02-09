'She Could Literally Be His Daughter': Megyn Kelly ROASTS Leonardo DiCaprio After Hollywood's Playboy Is Accused Of Dating 19-Year-Old Model

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio can't escape public shame after he was accused of dating a 19-year-old. Political commentator Megyn Kelly took aim at the Titanic actor, slamming him for his controversial history of dating much younger women, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly, 52, roasted DiCaprio, 48, following an accusation that he was dating Israeli model Eden Polani after the two were seen sitting cozy together at a Los Angeles album release party. It has since been claimed the two aren't together.

"He’s just going to keep banging teenagers the rest of his life," Kelly said of the actor on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.