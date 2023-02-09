'She Could Literally Be His Daughter': Megyn Kelly ROASTS Leonardo DiCaprio After Hollywood's Playboy Is Accused Of Dating 19-Year-Old Model
Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio can't escape public shame after he was accused of dating a 19-year-old. Political commentator Megyn Kelly took aim at the Titanic actor, slamming him for his controversial history of dating much younger women, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly, 52, roasted DiCaprio, 48, following an accusation that he was dating Israeli model Eden Polani after the two were seen sitting cozy together at a Los Angeles album release party. It has since been claimed the two aren't together.
"He’s just going to keep banging teenagers the rest of his life," Kelly said of the actor on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.
Kelly issued the damning remark prior to a New York Post report from an insider that denied the relationship.
Nonetheless, Kelly's statements cut deep, considering she is closer in age to the actor than the majority of his past girlfriends.
"He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager," Kelly stated as she ranted about the A-list playboy's well-known preference of dating women under the age of 25.
"He’s in the news every week for how he won’t date anybody past age 25," the former NBC News host continued. "If he does, it makes news... And now he’s actually gone down to a teenager."
After DiCaprio and Polani were photographed together, the internet erupted in criticism, accusing DiCaprio of using his status to prey on younger women, including many of his eyebrow-raising past romances.
"She could literally be his daughter," Kelly added before sneaking in digs about his aging appearance.
Kelly said the former heartthrob "looks almost as bad as Madonna" and claimed years of hard partying were to thank for his decline.
"He is bloated — you could tell this guy partied a little bit too much," Kelly continued. "Step away from the booze."
Kelly kept her scathing rant focused on DiCaprio — whose brain, unlike the teenage model's, had at least had the opportunity to finish prefrontal cortex development.
The political pundit said Polani was indeed "gorgeous," noting that "she’s a model" and they all are.”
Kelly labeled DiCaprio's apparent inability to date among his peers as "sad."
"I feel like this guy from the rate of things is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with," Kelly said of the Great Gatsby star. "He’s just going to keep banging teenagers for the rest of his life."
The harsh comments were tame compared to internet critics, who slammed the actor online and joked that Polani was so young, she had her high school years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.