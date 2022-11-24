Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex-Girlfriend Camila Morrone Slapped With Federal Lawsuit Months After Shock Breakup
The hits keep coming for Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone who not only has to deal with her breakup from the A-lister but now has a federal lawsuit to deal with, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a photographer named Ulices Ramales has filed a lawsuit in California court.
Ramales said he took paparazzi photos of Morrone while she was out and about in New York in 2019. He said his income comes from selling these types of images.
However, the photographer said Morrone used the photo on her Instagram without permission.
However, he said, “[Morrone], without permission or authorization from [Ramales] actively copied, stored, and/or displayed [Ramales’s] Photograph on the Account and engaged in this misconduct knowingly and in violation of the United States copyright laws.”
Ramales said he registered the photo with the copyright office. He accused the model of benefiting from the use of his work without him receiving a dime.
Ramales sued seeking unspecified damages. The model has yet to respond to the lawsuit.
The legal drama comes only months after DiCaprio and Morrone broke things off in August 2022 after 4 years of dating.
The Titanic star and Morrone, 25, first went public with their romance in 2018 during a trip to Colorado. In 2019, a source told People about the relationship, “It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago."
After the split, a source told E! News, "Distance played a factor” and the romance "ran its course."
“There are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila],” another source told The Sun. “It just came to a natural conclusion.”
At the time, sources said there was hope that DiCaprio and Morrone could reconcile after some time apart but that didn’t happen. Instead, the Academy Award-winning actor has moved on to model Gigi Hadid. The two have been spotted out on multiple dates in the past couple of months.