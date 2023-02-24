Cybill Shepherd, 73, Looks Downcast Walking With Cane In Rare Outing As Heath Concerns Grow
Former Hollywood glamour girl and supermodel Cybill Shepherd was spotted with her dogs and her cane as pals fear for her health, revealing the actress struggles to walk without assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Murphy Brown alum — who turned 73 last week — beat the Los Angeles rainfall, stepping out in her neighborhood on Wednesday to walk her two pups before the massive storm.
Cybill held onto two leashes in one hand while clutching her cane with the other.
The veteran actress looked downcast and casual for the outing, wearing no makeup but slipping on a baseball cap and red sunglasses to shield her identity.
Throwing on a black North Face jacket and jeans, Cybill looked the opposite of her red carpet facade.
The bombshell rose to fame in the '70s, leaving a string of lovers in her path, including Elvis Presley. Cybill recently spilled that she had a secret crush on her Moonlighting co-star Bruce Willis.
The legendary actor's family recently revealed he has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia. Bruce retired from acting last year.
This outlet discovered that Cybill's friends are fearing for her health, too, with insiders speculating she may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis.
"Her decline is so sad and tragic," dished a Tinseltown source. "She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving without assistance."
Meanwhile, one doctor — who has not worked on Cybill — estimated the Being Rose actress is at risk for a host of medical troubles.
"She's definitely courting catastrophe," warned lifespan expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin.
Her career isn't suffering despite the declining heal
In her latest role in How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story, Cybill played a crime author whose claim to fame is writing about women who fantasize about killing their own husbands. Cybill signed onto the project because she said she could "relate" to her character.
The star isn't afraid to age either — as long as it's on his own terms.
“One of my favorite sayings is to flaunt what you’ve got left,” Cybill told the Review Journal. “I approach each age thinking this is the best time for me as a woman. I believe that if you love yourself as you age, it’s easier to accept some of the changes. … I also think at middle age we really learn to enjoy life because you know yourself. I don’t think anyone has it all figured out until they’re at least in their 40s. Being older means you can truly avoid making the same old mistakes, plus you realize now that it’s not about you, but what you can give back. Life now becomes more of a spiritual journey.”