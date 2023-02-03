Cybill Shepherd's Health Scare: Pals Worried As She Struggles To Walk Without Cane Or Assistance — Sources

Former Hollywood glamour girl and supermodel Cybill Shepherd can allegedly no longer walk without a cane or leaning on a companion's arm, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders speculate the 72-year-old Last Picture movie actress may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis. Cybill struggled to walk down a New York City street after exiting a studio where she'd filmed an appearance for the Tamron Hall Show.

"Her decline is so sad and tragic," dished a Tinseltown source. "She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving without assistance."

Meanwhile, one doctor — who has not worked on Cybill — estimated the 5-foot-8 Moonlighting drama star, who once dated the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley , is at risk for a host of medical troubles.

The ex-bombshell is still working in Hollywood. In her latest role in How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story, Cybill plays a crime author whose claim to fame is writing about women who fantasize about killing their own husbands.

Cybill signed onto the project because she said she could "relate" to her character.

“I need reasons to do a project. In this movie, my character’s father was an alcoholic. My own father was also an alcoholic," she said about the role. "I knew that world. I had experienced it. I do want to say that my father was always a wonderful man. He was a great dad to me. I don’t really want to complain.”